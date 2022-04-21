Danielle the pizza chef, Bobbie, and Bobbie's mum, dad and daughter went to Florence in Italy to bring home some new inspiration - Credit: Bobbie Foreman

A new Cambridgeshire pub has launched with a fish and chip menu - and it has plans for a Chinese takeaway, pizza oven and sports bar underway.

Bobbie Foreman and her family launched Foreman's Pub on Good Friday (April 15).

The bar - just off the A47 at Guyhirn - will be kitted out with a range of menus, and Bobbie hopes her venue will become a stop-off for locals and tourists over the summer months.

Foreman's Pub, which is just off the A47/A141 roundabout, will soon have pizza and Chinese kitchens, and a sports bar - Credit: Bobbie Foreman

"I was over the moon with the response we had on Good Friday," said Bobbie.

"We are definitely really pleased - we did not expect it. There were queues out the door with plenty of positive reviews for our fish and chips, with locals saying they want to come back."

Bobbie and went into business with her father Bob Foreman, and the family bought the building on March Road (A141) in 2019.

She said: "We had several ideas, but over the pandemic, we hadn't really done anything with it.

"One idea was to knock it down, but we decided to renovate it, which have been doing for a number of years now.

"We have up keeping the building and transforming it a really nice place to eat and drink."

Bobbie, who is from Wisbech, has a background in cookery.

She and Danielle - the pizza chef - recently travelled to Florence for two weeks to bring some of the tastes and skills of Italian pizza making back to Cambridgeshire.

Danielle the pizza chef, Bobbie, and Bobbie's mum, dad and daughter went to Florence in Italy to bring home some new inspiration - Credit: Bobbie Foreman

"I am overwhelmed with the comments that we have been getting," said Bobbie.

"The staff are incredible and are doing really well.

"It's been an exhausting few weeks, but we're nearly ready for everything to be open and I think it's going to go really well from here."

The Fenland Old Skool Ford car club were allowed a sneak peak at the venue, which Bobbie and her team hailed a "success".

The Chinese takeaway, pizza restaurant and sports bar are set to open up over the next few weekends.

Foreman's Pub is at 6 March Road, Guyhirn, PE13 4DB. Details and updates are on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemansPubLTD