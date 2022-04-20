7 cafés perfect for outdoor dining in Cambridgeshire

Peacocks is a tea room and bed and breakfast hotel in Ely. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Outdoor dining can be a relaxing, stimulating and enjoyable experience.

Being able to consume food and drink whilst enjoying the natural world, fresh air and vitamin D from sunlight is both good for our minds and our bodies.

There are a number of tea rooms and coffee shops across Cambridgeshire which provide this amenity.

We've put together a list of cafés from across the county that are perfect for outdoor dining.

1. Café Skylark, Wimblington

Café Skylark has a number of outdoor tables, surrounded by the garden centre's shrubs and outdoor plant section. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Skylark Garden Centre, on the B1093 between Wimblington and Manea, contains a café called Café Skylark.

A number of outdoor tables are present, in the calming surroundings of the garden centre's shrub and outdoor plants section.

The café is also available for outdoor catering, with savoury options such as jacket potatoes or sausage rolls available, along with sweeter cakes or muffins.

Regularly changing specials keep Café Skylark's menu fresh and interesting to both new and returning customers.

2. Café Amber, Wisbech

Café Amber is a Lithuanian-themed café. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Café Amber in Wisbech is a Lithuanian-themed café not far from the Wisbech & Fenland museum.

A number of traditional metallic tables and chairs are present outside the café, which has an on-trend grey interior.

The café was formerly known as Pasimatymas and serves a range of traditional and modern dishes.

One Google reviewer, with the username Noasta, said: "Food was very delicious and extremely large portions!".

3. Peacocks Tearoom, Ely

Peacocks is a tea room and bed and breakfast hotel in Ely.

An outdoor seating area is located at the front of the premises, enclosed by a white fence and climbing flowers on the building's traditional brick walls.

A number of soups, salads, light lunches and sandwiches are served at the café.

A soup and dish of the day are also offered, along with a selection of cakes.

4. Cromwell's Bar Café, Huntingdon

The café and bar has an outdoor area with seating and tables. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Cromwell's Bar Café in Huntingdon promises "great beer, cracking pub food and exciting events".

The café and bar has an outdoor area with seating and tables, just outside the front of the establishment.

This seating overlooks Huntingdon high street, acting as a sun trap on a warm summer's day.

Cromwell's Bar Café's website states: "Cromwells Bar Café is the perfect place to enjoy good food and drink in a relaxed and entertaining atmosphere. Everyone’s welcome at Cromwells."

5. Lakeside Kitchen & Bar, Peterborough

Seating and tables are present throughout this outdoor area and jetty - Credit: Google - By Owner

Lakeside Kitchen & Bar in Ferry Meadows, Peterborough, is a large glass building with an outside area and jetty protruding out towards the lake.

Seating and tables are present throughout this outdoor area and jetty, allowing views of the lake and its natural surroundings.

The café itself serves homemade food with regionally sourced ingredients.

These consist of breakfasts, flatbread pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, salads, kids meals and a number of gluten free and vegan dishes.

6. The Garden Café, Cambridge

A large amount of outdoor seating is available at Cambridge University Botanic Garden's 'Garden Café'. - Credit: Google Maps

A large amount of outdoor seating is available at Cambridge University Botanic Garden's 'Garden Café'.

The café is run by the Garden Kitchen, with the majority of food made on location by the establishment's chefs.

Boasting all Fairtrade tea and coffee, the location is open from 10.00am, with varying closing times depending on the season.

The garden itself holds over 8,000 plant species from around the World.

7. The Grand Piano Café, Godmanchester

A spacious outdoor area at the front of premises, contains a number of tables and chairs. - Credit: Google Maps

The Grand Piano Café in Godmanchester has a spacious outdoor area at the front of premises, with a number of tables and chairs.

Breakfasts, mains, pies, burgers, jacket potatoes, sandwiches, Sunday roasts, cakes and deserts are served.

A wide variety of beverages are also available.

A takeaway service can also be ordered online for collection from the café.