Ely Cathedral girls choir taking place in the Pancake Day race in 2018. - Credit: Archant

Pancake Day is tomorrow (March 1) and whether you love your pancakes with a dash of sugar and lemon juice or smothered in whipped cream and Nutella, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Shrove Tuesday across Cambridgeshire.

1. Pancake Day Drop In

Stop in and enjoy some mid-afternoon pancakes at Mepal Village Hall.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a pancake with a lovely cup of tea.

Children and those of all ages are welcome to attend from 3pm to have a natter and a pit-stop afterschool.

Pancake Day takes place on March 1. - Credit: Becky Radford

2. Mash Cambridge & Creams Cambridge Pancake Day Club Night

A pancake day club night? We're in. Why limit your pancakes to a teatime treat, MASH nightclub in Cambridge is hosting a late-night pancake club night.

Party-goers can expect free pancakes and crepes on the night and are in for a chance to win 10 free Creams vouchers.

The event starts at 10.30pm at MASH Cambridge, Market Passage.

3. Pancake Day Dinner

Open Door Church in Peterborough are hosting their annual event with free pancakes for all!

Sugar and lemon toppings are provided but for those with an even sweeter tooth can bring their own toppings along.

The event starts at 6.30pm, Open Door Church, Harris Street.

Pancakes covered in Nutella and strawberries. - Credit: Rosie Boon

4. Special Pancake Day Menu

In March, The Cobblestone have put on a special all-day Pancake themed menu for visitors to dig in to.

Instead of making your own, take the pressure off dinner and tuck in at The Cobblestone in Wisbech Road, March.

5. Pancake Day Race

Continuing their annual tradition on Shrove Tuesday, the boys and girls of Ely Cathedral choir will take part in the heated Pancake Day Race.

From 6.15pm The Choristers’ Pancake Race will see choristers, musicians and clergy will be racing down the Nave of the cathedral.