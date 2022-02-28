Pancake Day: 5 ways to celebrate Shrove Tuesday in Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Archant
Pancake Day is tomorrow (March 1) and whether you love your pancakes with a dash of sugar and lemon juice or smothered in whipped cream and Nutella, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Shrove Tuesday across Cambridgeshire.
1. Pancake Day Drop In
Stop in and enjoy some mid-afternoon pancakes at Mepal Village Hall.
Everyone is invited to enjoy a pancake with a lovely cup of tea.
Children and those of all ages are welcome to attend from 3pm to have a natter and a pit-stop afterschool.
2. Mash Cambridge & Creams Cambridge Pancake Day Club Night
A pancake day club night? We're in. Why limit your pancakes to a teatime treat, MASH nightclub in Cambridge is hosting a late-night pancake club night.
Most Read
- 1 Toys R Us returns 2022: Is the chain coming back to Cambridgeshire?
- 2 £17,000 car taken from Whittlesey driveway overnight
- 3 Firefighters 'significantly' held up after trying to 'negotiate parked vehicles'
- 4 Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of others
- 5 Crowds in Cambridge as Hollywood superstar visits the city
- 6 Police seize two cars from Mercedes driver in just one week
- 7 Timetable change for Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire commuter trains
- 8 Van driver, 67, arrested after Cambs motorist, 26, killed in A45 crash
- 9 March to gain new sports bar as High Street venue set to reopen
- 10 Van lurking at Cambs schools with driver blowing kisses and 'asking girls to get in'
Party-goers can expect free pancakes and crepes on the night and are in for a chance to win 10 free Creams vouchers.
The event starts at 10.30pm at MASH Cambridge, Market Passage.
3. Pancake Day Dinner
Open Door Church in Peterborough are hosting their annual event with free pancakes for all!
Sugar and lemon toppings are provided but for those with an even sweeter tooth can bring their own toppings along.
The event starts at 6.30pm, Open Door Church, Harris Street.
4. Special Pancake Day Menu
In March, The Cobblestone have put on a special all-day Pancake themed menu for visitors to dig in to.
Instead of making your own, take the pressure off dinner and tuck in at The Cobblestone in Wisbech Road, March.
5. Pancake Day Race
Continuing their annual tradition on Shrove Tuesday, the boys and girls of Ely Cathedral choir will take part in the heated Pancake Day Race.
From 6.15pm The Choristers’ Pancake Race will see choristers, musicians and clergy will be racing down the Nave of the cathedral.