7 of the best takeaway pizza places in Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Kelvin T on Unsplash
Eating a takeaway is a great way to enjoy foods that we normally wouldn't cook ourselves, from the comfort of our own homes.
Traditional Italian favourite, pizza, is an ever-popular takeaway dish.
With a large variety of pizza places across Cambridgeshire, it can be difficult to know which takeaway to try.
With that in mind, we've put together a list of great takeaway pizza places from across the county.
1. Leonardo's Pizza, March
Leonardo's Pizza is a pizza delivery and collection service, based on March High Street.
A large number of different pizzas are offered by the location, from traditional Margheritas to Leonardo's Specials.
Most Read
- 1 Dramatic images capture damage done after recycling factory blaze
- 2 Whopper pizza - 70 cm long - lands on menu of Fenland restaurant
- 3 Urgent warning to boat users as river levels fall
- 4 Daughter warns of scamming after mum, 87, loses nearly £5k to roofing company
- 5 New health minister sees for himself state of King's Lynn hospital
- 6 Four fundraisers brave the shave raising over £7k for hospice
- 7 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
- 8 Barclay's surgery visit before opening new eye centre
- 9 ‘The dance floor was heaving’ - students party away at leavers’ prom
- 10 Greater Anglia announces 'heavily reduced' service due to rail strike
A "create your own" option is also listed, in which customers can choose their own toppings to suit their preferences.
Burgers, chicken, pasta and wraps are also available.
2. Smokey Pizza, Wisbech
Smokey Pizza is a fooderie based on Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech.
The establishment offers both delivery and collection services.
Along with pizzas, burgers, garlic breads, salads and meal deals feature on the menu.
A number of deserts including New York cheesecake and chocolate fudge cake are also available.
3. Wildwood, Ely
Wildwood in Ely is a pizza, pasta and grill restaurant, just a one-minute walk from the cathedral.
The venue offers delivery, click-and-collect and eat-in options.
It's website states: "We offer a great selection of pizza and pasta, grills and seasonal specials.
"All produced by using simple ingredients and serving up deliciously fresh food, every time."
4. Dough&Co, Huntingdon
With the slogan "Discover Beautiful Italian Pizza" Dough&Co in Huntingdon offers eat-in and takeaway options.
Delivery is available up to seven miles away from the restaurant.
Pizzas are cooked in wood-fired ovens at the location.
A range of "signature", "exotic" and "original" pizzas are on offer.
5. Fontanella's, Whittlesey
Fontanella's in Whittlesey is an Italian restaurant which offers both eat-in and take-away services.
The venue's website states "Explore a fantastic menu featuring all the classic Italian staples.
"Whether you're looking for hearty pasta dishes, irresistible pizzas or quick and easy paninis."
Pizza's available at the restaurant include full-size pizzas, half pizzas and calzones.
6. Propacod, Soham
Propacod is a fish and chip, grill and pizza place in Soham.
It's website states: "Propacod is one of the best fish and chips in Ely, offering a wide range of freshly cooked chips, pizzas, calzones, kebabs, burgers and much more."
Home delivery and collection is available from the establishment.
The "Chef's Special" pizza promises "a little bit of everything except jalapenos and seafoods".
7. Pizzanini, Fenland
Pizzanini is a pop-up pizza place, situated in a restored horse box.
The service appears at various locations across Fenland.
Roman-style pizzas are served from a wood-fired oven, situated within the horse box itself.
Six pizzas are on the menu, ranging from margherita to goats cheese and caramelised onion.