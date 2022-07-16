7 of the best takeaway pizza places in Cambridgeshire

Things to do

We've put together a list of some great pizza places in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Kelvin T on Unsplash

Eating a takeaway is a great way to enjoy foods that we normally wouldn't cook ourselves, from the comfort of our own homes.

Traditional Italian favourite, pizza, is an ever-popular takeaway dish.

With a large variety of pizza places across Cambridgeshire, it can be difficult to know which takeaway to try.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of great takeaway pizza places from across the county.

1. Leonardo's Pizza, March

Leonardo's Pizza is a pizza delivery and collection service, based on March High Street. - Credit: Google Maps

Leonardo's Pizza is a pizza delivery and collection service, based on March High Street.

A large number of different pizzas are offered by the location, from traditional Margheritas to Leonardo's Specials.

A "create your own" option is also listed, in which customers can choose their own toppings to suit their preferences.

Burgers, chicken, pasta and wraps are also available.

2. Smokey Pizza, Wisbech

Smokey Pizza offers both delivery and collection services. - Credit: Google Maps

Smokey Pizza is a fooderie based on Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech.

The establishment offers both delivery and collection services.

Along with pizzas, burgers, garlic breads, salads and meal deals feature on the menu.

A number of deserts including New York cheesecake and chocolate fudge cake are also available.

3. Wildwood, Ely

Wildwood offers eat-in, delivery and click-and-collect options. - Credit: Google Maps

Wildwood in Ely is a pizza, pasta and grill restaurant, just a one-minute walk from the cathedral.

The venue offers delivery, click-and-collect and eat-in options.

It's website states: "We offer a great selection of pizza and pasta, grills and seasonal specials.

"All produced by using simple ingredients and serving up deliciously fresh food, every time."

4. Dough&Co, Huntingdon

A range of "signature", "exotic" and "original" pizzas are on offer at Dough&Co. - Credit: Google - By Owner

With the slogan "Discover Beautiful Italian Pizza" Dough&Co in Huntingdon offers eat-in and takeaway options.

Delivery is available up to seven miles away from the restaurant.

Pizzas are cooked in wood-fired ovens at the location.

A range of "signature", "exotic" and "original" pizzas are on offer.

5. Fontanella's, Whittlesey

Full-size pizzas, half pizzas and calzones are available at Fontanella's. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Fontanella's in Whittlesey is an Italian restaurant which offers both eat-in and take-away services.

The venue's website states "Explore a fantastic menu featuring all the classic Italian staples.

"Whether you're looking for hearty pasta dishes, irresistible pizzas or quick and easy paninis."

Pizza's available at the restaurant include full-size pizzas, half pizzas and calzones.

6. Propacod, Soham

Propacod is a fish and chip, grill and pizza place in Soham. - Credit: Google Maps

Propacod is a fish and chip, grill and pizza place in Soham.

It's website states: "Propacod is one of the best fish and chips in Ely, offering a wide range of freshly cooked chips, pizzas, calzones, kebabs, burgers and much more."

Home delivery and collection is available from the establishment.

The "Chef's Special" pizza promises "a little bit of everything except jalapenos and seafoods".

7. Pizzanini, Fenland

Pizzanini is a pop-up pizza place, situated in a restored horse box.

The service appears at various locations across Fenland.

Roman-style pizzas are served from a wood-fired oven, situated within the horse box itself.

Six pizzas are on the menu, ranging from margherita to goats cheese and caramelised onion.