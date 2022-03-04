Prévost at the Haycock Manor Hotel, Wansford has won three AA Rosettes - Credit: AA Media/Archant

A Cambridgeshire restaurant has received three AA Rosettes.

Lee Clarke, head chef at Prévost @ Haycock Manor, Wansford, has said that he is "over the moon" to have received the AA Rosettes, which he says could not have been achieved without the hard work of his team.

Prévost is one of just 15 restaurants throughout the country to have received three AA Rosettes in the March 2022 awards.

An afternoon tea from the award-winning Prévost restaurant, Cambridgeshire - Credit: AA Media

Chef Clarke said: "The award shows that we are headed along the right path.

"It's nice to pick up an award from such a respected organisation.

"I think the biggest thing is that we have got recognition for the team."

Prévost was previously a restaurant in Priestgate, Peterborough, but the team relocated to the Haycock Manor Hotel in Wansford in 2021.

Prévost has recently moved from Peterborough city centre to The Haycock Manor Hotel in Wansford - Credit: AA Media

Chef Clarke said that he could not have completed the move without his colleagues.

He said: "I am so pleased."

The restaurant earned recognition in the awards for its polished, attentive service.

The AA inspector said: "Prévost @ Haycock Manor Hotel is a bright space with lots of glass including large, modern chandeliers housed in metal bird cages.

"There are also two massive standing birdcages you can sit inside.

"The flooring is dark wood while chairs are brightly upholstered. Service is polished and attentive, and the chefs actually deliver the food to the table and explain each dish.

"Start with caramelised onion and croutons with a light whey topping, or tender scallop with deboned chicken wings and a cos lettuce puree.

"Follow with duck with blackberries, baby turnip and steamed brioche.

"A sweet ending is provided by Stilton and pear tart on a truffle puree."

A dish from Prévost, Cambridgeshire - Credit: AA Media

The AA has awarded rosettes to top restaurants since 1956.

Before being awarded an AA Rosette, restaurants will receive a meal visit from an anonymous inspector.

As well as 15 three-rosette winners in the March 2022 awards, there were two restaurants which received four rosettes.

These were Ácléaf in Plymouth and Allium in Askham, Cumbria.

Allium at Askham Hall in Cumbria was one of two venues to win four AA Rosettes - Credit: AA Media

Simon Numphud, AA Media managing director, praised the winners.

He said: "Congratulations to all those working at these establishments, who continue to show the breadth and quality of the British culinary landscape."