The Queen's Head named 'Cambridgeshire's best pub'

The study compiled search data with data from TripAdvisor and Instagram. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Queen's Head in Peterborough has been named Cambridgeshire's best pub, according to a recent study.

The research, conducted by Bidwells, compiled search data with data from TripAdvisor and Instagram.

The average price for a meal was also taken into account, with the study revealing the top 20 pubs in the county.

The Queen's Head took top spot, with Bidwells stating: "The Queen’s Head in Peterborough takes the top spot as the best overall pub in Cambridgeshire!

The Queen's Head beat Cambridge's The Architect to the list's top spot. - Credit: Google - By Owner

"A cosy neighbourhood hangout offering artisan pizza, craft beers and happy hour on Mondays, The Queen’s Head scored the highest in Bidwells’ rankings."

Bidwells' top 20 Cambridgeshire pubs can be viewed in full below: