The Queen's Head named 'Cambridgeshire's best pub'

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:04 PM June 29, 2022
Updated: 3:07 PM June 29, 2022
The Queen's Head, with a brick front and red windows.

The study compiled search data with data from TripAdvisor and Instagram. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Queen's Head in Peterborough has been named Cambridgeshire's best pub, according to a recent study.

The research, conducted by Bidwells, compiled search data with data from TripAdvisor and Instagram.

The average price for a meal was also taken into account, with the study revealing the top 20 pubs in the county.

The Queen's Head took top spot, with Bidwells stating: "The Queen’s Head in Peterborough takes the top spot as the best overall pub in Cambridgeshire!

Interior of The Queen's Head, with a busy dining room and bar area.

The Queen's Head beat Cambridge's The Architect to the list's top spot. - Credit: Google - By Owner

"A cosy neighbourhood hangout offering artisan pizza, craft beers and happy hour on Mondays, The Queen’s Head scored the highest in Bidwells’ rankings."

Bidwells' top 20 Cambridgeshire pubs can be viewed in full below:

  1. Queen's Head, Peterborough 
  2. The Architect, Cambridge 
  3. The Swan on the River, Littleport 
  4. The Woolpack, Peterborough 
  5. The Coopers, Peterborough 
  6. The Eagle, Cambridge 
  7. The Maypole, Cambridge 
  8. Old Ticket Office, Cambridge 
  9. The Emperor, Cambridge 
  10. The Eight Bells, St. Neots 
  11. The Bridge, Waterbeach 
  12. The Anchor, Cambridge 
  13. The Waggon & Horses, Steeple Morden 
  14. The Cock, Hemingford Grey 
  15. The Mitre, Cambridge 
  16. The Crown Inn, Huntingdon 
  17. The Pickerel Inn, Cambridge 
  18. Plough and Fleece Pub, Horningsea 
  19. The Straw Bear, Whittlesey 
