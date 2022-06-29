The Queen's Head named 'Cambridgeshire's best pub'
Published: 3:04 PM June 29, 2022
Updated: 3:07 PM June 29, 2022
The Queen's Head in Peterborough has been named Cambridgeshire's best pub, according to a recent study.
The research, conducted by Bidwells, compiled search data with data from TripAdvisor and Instagram.
The average price for a meal was also taken into account, with the study revealing the top 20 pubs in the county.
The Queen's Head took top spot, with Bidwells stating: "The Queen’s Head in Peterborough takes the top spot as the best overall pub in Cambridgeshire!
"A cosy neighbourhood hangout offering artisan pizza, craft beers and happy hour on Mondays, The Queen’s Head scored the highest in Bidwells’ rankings."
Bidwells' top 20 Cambridgeshire pubs can be viewed in full below:
- Queen's Head, Peterborough
- The Architect, Cambridge
- The Swan on the River, Littleport
- The Woolpack, Peterborough
- The Coopers, Peterborough
- The Eagle, Cambridge
- The Maypole, Cambridge
- Old Ticket Office, Cambridge
- The Emperor, Cambridge
- The Eight Bells, St. Neots
- The Bridge, Waterbeach
- The Anchor, Cambridge
- The Waggon & Horses, Steeple Morden
- The Cock, Hemingford Grey
- The Mitre, Cambridge
- The Crown Inn, Huntingdon
- The Pickerel Inn, Cambridge
- Plough and Fleece Pub, Horningsea
- The Straw Bear, Whittlesey