Three Lions Sports Bar and Restaurant is set to open on Friday, March 11. - Credit: Three Lions Sports Bar and Restaurant

A new sports bar and restaurant is set to open in a former Cambridgeshire High Street pub.

Dan and Claire Smethurst, who own Route 47 at Thorney Toll and Shooters American Diner, have taken over The Cock Inn at 106 High Street, March.

They have changed the pub's name to Three Lions Sports Bar and Restaurant, and they plan to screen sports matches, host live music and run open mic events when it opens.

Claire said that she and Dan are excited to offer "something different" to the March community.

Dan and Claire Smethurst at Shooters American Diner on Nene Parade, March - Credit: Matthew Usher

Claire said: "It was a nice pub, so when it came up, we decided to take it on.

"We plan to screen sports or host music events all the time.

"The big focus will be sport - whether that's horse racing during the daytime or evening football matches.

"We really want to do something which is different from the usual, bringing more choice and variety to March."

The re-brand will be the pub's third name and ownership change in two years.

The pub was named The Cock Inn until 2020, when it became an indie-themed bar named Rigby's.

The venue also has a sports heritage of its own.

Footballer Terry Woodgate, who played for West Ham and Peterborough between 1938 and 1955, was the pub landlord after he retired from football in the 1950s.

Claire said that a lot of time has been spent transforming the pub into a completely new joint.

She said: "We have put a lot of time and effort into the pub and we've revamped it.

"It's a massive change for the pub."

Claire and Dan have launched a new Facebook page where they have been posting updates about their opening plans.

In one post, they wrote: "Our new venture, Three Lions Sports Bar & Restaurant in March, are looking for bands and solo acts to perform at the new pub.

"Anyone interested, please get in touch."

They added in other posts that the pub garden and outdoor play equipment has been refurbished, and menus have been printed.

On February 21 alone, the team hung 72 pieces of sports memorabilia on the walls, with more to come.

Three Lions Sports Bar and Restaurant is due to open on Friday, March 11.

The Facebook page is online: https://bit.ly/3Hovg4k