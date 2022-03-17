Plans have been given the green light for a new food hub in Peterborough, including Taco Bell and Wendy's. - Credit: JeepersMedia on Creative Commons

Plans for a new food hub in Cambridgeshire, which will include American giants Wendy's and Taco Bell, have been given the go-ahead by Peterborough City Council.

Three drive-through units will be included in the £25m development, set just off Maskew Avenue in New England, Peterborough.

The third unit will be occupied by British coffee outlet Costa Coffee.

To be named Bourges View, no fewer than 18 industrial units will also be built on the site, which was formerly a Royal Mail ParcelForce distribution centre.



The plans were submitted by a development firm known as Chancerygate, or CB Peterborough Investment.

Over 100 jobs will be created by the development, which will hold approximately 279 parking spaces in 8.63 acres.

George Dickens, Chancerygate's development director, said: “This is a significant development for Peterborough which will rejuvenate dormant land adjacent to a key retail destination.

“The brands already secured, and the names we have under offer, highlight the prominence this site has to passing traffic and its accessibility to the city centre and wider transport network."