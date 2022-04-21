News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Inside the café offering afternoon tea with board games for less than £10

Rosie Boon

Published: 12:47 PM April 21, 2022
The afternoon tea for two at The Old Coffee Tavern, Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire costs only £9pp.

The afternoon tea for two at The Old Coffee Tavern, Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire costs only £9pp. - Credit: Archant

As the cost of living continues to rise and budgets are tight, it can be difficult to treat yourself while saving money. 

We've found a hidden gem in Whittlesey for those of you who love a little luxury treat, with an afternoon tea costing less than £10 per person. 

There's a huge range of sweet and savoury treats in the afternoon tea that costs less than £10 per person!

There's a huge range of sweet and savoury treats in the afternoon tea that costs less than £10 per person! - Credit: The Old Coffee Tavern


At The Old Coffee Tavern in Market Street you can indulge in an afternoon tea for two at only £9 per person. 

Enjoy a selection of cakes, scones, sandwiches and a drink in the family-run board game café. 

Husband and wife team, John and Amy Dolby, were inspired to make afternoon teas following a family tradition. 

John said: "The idea came from my wife and I having really fond memories of taking our grandparents to afternoon tea, and trying to replicate it.

"We are really happy with the pricing and it is based on good value for money at a lower cost for customers.

A huge range of board games are available to play, even while having afternoon tea! 

A huge range of board games are available to play, even while having afternoon tea! - Credit: The Old Coffee Tavern

"We have a selection of board games that can be played anytime and any day, but we do have the scope to open later some other evenings as the Monday board game night is getting really popular."

Treat yourself to four sandwiches: ham, cheese, cheese and pickles, egg and cress, cream cheese and cucumber, and smoked salmon and cream cheese on wholemeal or white bread. 

For your sweet tooth there's plenty of cakes, scones, muffins, brownies, shortbreads. 

As a bonus the tea includes two mini cheesecakes to tuck in to. 

You can enjoy a cosy afternoon tea in the coffee shop's The Snug. 

You can enjoy a cosy afternoon tea in the coffee shop's The Snug. - Credit: Archant

Whether you prefer the cream and then the jam or the jam and then the cream, the scones are delicious. 

You can choose any medium sized drink from their menu for your afternoon tea.

The tea for two has to be pre-booked 24 hours in advance and allergen information is available at the restaurant. 

