Inside the café offering afternoon tea with board games for less than £10
- Credit: Archant
As the cost of living continues to rise and budgets are tight, it can be difficult to treat yourself while saving money.
We've found a hidden gem in Whittlesey for those of you who love a little luxury treat, with an afternoon tea costing less than £10 per person.
At The Old Coffee Tavern in Market Street you can indulge in an afternoon tea for two at only £9 per person.
Enjoy a selection of cakes, scones, sandwiches and a drink in the family-run board game café.
Husband and wife team, John and Amy Dolby, were inspired to make afternoon teas following a family tradition.
John said: "The idea came from my wife and I having really fond memories of taking our grandparents to afternoon tea, and trying to replicate it.
"We are really happy with the pricing and it is based on good value for money at a lower cost for customers.
"We have a selection of board games that can be played anytime and any day, but we do have the scope to open later some other evenings as the Monday board game night is getting really popular."
Most Read
- 1 6-2 council vote decides fate of new incinerator for Whittlesey
- 2 ‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc
- 3 Police close road as firefighters tackle building blaze near A605
- 4 203 homes approval unlocks Aldi deal for Whittlesey
- 5 Attacker left man with ‘significant and permanent injuries’
- 6 7 cafés perfect for outdoor dining in Cambridgeshire
- 7 Tributes paid to ‘truly loved’ 22-year-old killed on M11
- 8 E4 looking for naked TV show contestants from Cambridgeshire
- 9 'Empire Grill' kebab van stolen from driveaway in Cambridge
- 10 47-year-old man denies involvement in Wisbech burglary
Treat yourself to four sandwiches: ham, cheese, cheese and pickles, egg and cress, cream cheese and cucumber, and smoked salmon and cream cheese on wholemeal or white bread.
For your sweet tooth there's plenty of cakes, scones, muffins, brownies, shortbreads.
As a bonus the tea includes two mini cheesecakes to tuck in to.
Whether you prefer the cream and then the jam or the jam and then the cream, the scones are delicious.
You can choose any medium sized drink from their menu for your afternoon tea.
The tea for two has to be pre-booked 24 hours in advance and allergen information is available at the restaurant.