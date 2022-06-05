7 great garden centres to visit in Cambridgeshire

Things to do

We've put together a list of some great garden centres in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Scott Webb on Pexels

Despite being great locations to purchase garden-related products over the years, garden centres have now expanded to providing a pleasant experience that even constitutes a day-out for many customers.

Cafés, Christmas experiences and workshops all contribute to the plethora of activities available to enjoy, in addition to the traditional browsing of garden goods.

There are many garden centres present across Cambridgeshire, all unique in their own ways.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of some great garden centres from across the county.

1. The Green Welly, Chatteris

The Green Welly originally opened as Cath's Cafe Corner, in 1987. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Green Welly in Chatteris is a family business that originally opened as Cath's Cafe Corner, in 1987.

The business has gradually grown, under numerous names, to become the garden centre that it is today.

The Potting Shed café is present on site, which is open between 7.00am and 4.00pm every day.

Meanwhile, the garden centre itself features a large indoor area, with a wide range of products.

2. Frosts, Brampton

Afternoon tea can be ordered at Frosts in Brampton. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Another family-run business, the Frosts group of garden centres has been running for over 75 years.

The organisation's website promises "warm and friendly colleagues, beautiful restaurants and a diverse product offering".

One of four branches, the Brampton Frosts features a stylish restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.

The garden centre itself features a variety of garden-related products, barbecues, toys and gifts.

3. Sharman's, Littleport

Sharman's garden centre has a five-star rating on Facebook Reviews. - Credit: Google Maps

Sharman's garden centre in Littleport describes itself as "a local garden centre selling everything you need to make your garden look great".

The establishment has a five-star rating on Facebook reviews.

One reviewer, Sami Jo Campbell, said: "By far the best business I've ever interacted with. Absolutely gorgeous product, outstanding service and great prices. Thank you for all that you've done for me."

Another, Nichole Francis, added: "Excellent service and really great quality plants."

4. Parkhall Garden Centre, Somersham

An "extensive variety of plants and trees" are available at Parkhall Garden Centre. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Parkhall Garden Centre in Somersham is "one of very few remaining independent and family run retail sites in Cambridgeshire".

The centre prides itself on an "extensive variety of plants & trees".

Hollies Tea Room is present on the site, which serves cakes and treats that were baked on location.

A delivery service is also available, for larger items that cannot fit into cars.

5. Skylark Garden Centre, Wimblington

Skylark Garden Centre features a café, fishing lakes, farm shop, events space and funyard. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington was created by Edward Gowler in 2003.

The venue features a café, fishing lakes, farm shop, events space and funyard.

Local delivery is available for customers who cannot fit the items that they wish to purchase into their own vehicles.

M&D Crafts is located in the centre's car park, who produce a range of candles, soaps and jewellery.

6. Worzals Garden Centre, Wisbech

Worzals Garden Centre describes itself as "A Hidden Gem In The Heart Of The Fens". - Credit: Google Maps

Worzals Garden Centre in Wisbech features a farm shop, bar and grill and garden shopping area.

A number of events, such as "Rusty's Great Pumpkin Patch", are also run at the location.

The centre describes itself as "A Hidden Gem In The Heart Of The Fens".

Worzals was founded in 2011, and makes a point of showcasing local produce.

7. Twenty Pence, Wilburton

Mini-golf, pedal karts and a pizzeria are all present at Twenty Pence. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Twenty Pence is a garden centre in Wilburton, near Ely.

Along with a wide selection of garden goods, the location also sells homeware and a variety of gifts.

A restaurant, carvery, pizzeria and ice cream parlour are also present at the location.

Mini-golf and pedal go-karts round off the Twenty Pence experience.