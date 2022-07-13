Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is coming to Peterborough’s New Theatre. - Credit: Supplied by Rhodes Media

Isn't it time for Duggee? Hit children’s show Hey Duggee will be visiting the region as part of a first-ever live theatre tour.

Big lovable dog Duggee, the Squirrels and friends are hitting the road with the vibrant and interactive stage show for families.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show will be heading to Peterborough’s New Theatre, from Tuesday, February 14 to Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The smash hit CBeebies series will be brought to life through innovative puppetry and storytelling in this new live show.

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC and Studio AKA creation has won no fewer than six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Hey Duggee was the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer in 2021.

The live theatre show is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor, in association with Live Nation.

Kenny Wax said: “We are so thrilled to be working with Live Nation, Cuffe & Taylor, Studio AKA and BBC Studios to create a brand new stage show with lots of surprises. I can't wait.”

The new play will be packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, added: “This is an incredibly exciting tour. Hey Duggee is quite simply a phenomenon and has taken the world of children’s entertainment by storm.

“We are delighted to be working with Kenny and his team at Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, as well as all the extended Hey Duggee family at Studio AKA and BBC Studios.

"We look forward to Duggee and his friends filling theatres around the UK.”

Tickets are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and direct from the venue.

Mat Way, global director of live entertainment, gaming and interactive at BBC Studios, said: “Studio AKA’s Hey Duggee is such a fun and iconic show and we can’t wait to bring the humour and adventures to life for families all around the country.

"We’re delighted to be working with Kenny Wax and Cuffe and Taylor to introduce young people to the wonders of the theatre.”

For more information go to www.heyduggee.com









HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW TOUR DATES

December 2022-June 2023.

Sat 3 - Sat 10 December: Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios

Wed 14 December - Sun 8 January: London, Southbank Centre Royal Festival Hall

Thu 12 - Sun 15 January: Bradford, St George's Hall

Fri 20 - Sun 22 January: Darlington, Hippodrome

Fri 27 - Sun 29 January: Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Thu 2 - Sat 4 February: Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Tue 7 - Wed 8 February: Brighton, Theatre Royal

Fri 10 - Sat 11 February: Plymouth, Theatre Royal

Tue 14 - Wed 15 February: Peterborough, New Theatre

Sat 18 - Sun 19 February: Canterbury, The Marlowe

Tue 21 - Wed 22 February: Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

Sat 25 - Sun 26 February: Poole, Lighthouse Theatre

Fri 10 - Sun 12 March: Stoke, Regent Theatre

Thu 16 - Sat 18 March: Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

Fri 24 - Sun 26 March: Salford, The Lowry

Mon 3 - Tue 4 April: Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Fri 7 - Sat 8 April: Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

Mon 10 - Wed 12 April: Birmingham, Town Hall

Fri 14 - Sat 15 April: Leicester, Curve

Thu 20 - Sat 22 April: Bath, The Forum

Mon 1 - Sat 6 May: Nottingham, Theatre Royal

Sat 13 - Sun 14 May: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Thu 25 - Sat 27 May: Glasgow, Kings Theatre

Tue 30 May - Sat 4 June: Kingston-Upon-Thames, Rose Theatre.



