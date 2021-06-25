Gallery

Published: 11:47 AM June 25, 2021

Here are all the comedians coming to Hunstanton Comedy Club at the Princess Theatre in the next few months. - Credit: CHUCKL.

With lockdown continuing to be eased, there's never been a better time to see your favourite stand-up comedian live on stage.

Fans of Britain's Got Talent and Live At The Appollo will find plenty of laughs to be had over the coming months as some of the country's biggest and fastest-rising names play venues across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

Hosted by local promoters Chuckl. and The Anglia Comedy Co., here are 13 of the best comics who are coming to Hunstanton, Ely, St Ives and Huntingdon this year:

JULY

Robert White: July 30, Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Robert White plays Hunstanton's Princess Theatre on July 30 - Credit: CHUCKL.

Robert is the only gay, Aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy scene.

Known for his brilliant timing and performance style, Robert’s chaotic stage presence, improvisational skills and delivery won him the 2010 Malcolm Hardy Award for Comic Originality.

And in the same year, he wrote one of Dave’s Top Ten Jokes of The Fringe.

He is arguably best known as coming second in ITV’s highest-rated show, Britain’s Got Talent, in 2018.

Hal Cruttenden & Sophie Duker: July 30, Ely Maltings

Hal Cruttenden is at The Maltings In Ely on July 30 - Credit: THE ANGLIA COMEDY CO.

Writer, actor and comedian Hal has appeared on ‘Live at the Apollo’, ‘Have I Got News For You’, ‘Would I Lie to You?’.

He has also released two comedy DVDs: ‘Tough Luvvie’ and ‘Straight Outta Cruttenden’.

Sophie Duker is at The Maltings in Ely on July 30 - Credit: THE ANGLIA COMEDY CO.

Sophie co-hosts Grown Up Land on BBC Radio 4, is a regular on BBC’s Mock The Week and has appeared on Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, Channel 4’s Riot Girls, and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

AUGUST

Seann Walsh: August 3, Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Seann Walsh plays the Hunstanton Princess Theatre on August 3 - Credit: CHUCKL.

This Edinburgh Award nominee's last UK tour show After This One, I'm Going Home ended with standing ovations around the country.

Seann has starred in Netflix's Flinch, Live At The Apollo, Tonight at The London Palladium, Celebrity Juice, Play To The Whistle, 8 Out of 10 Cats and is a regular guest on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Milton Jones: August 7, Huntingdon Commemoration Hall

Milton Jones: is at Huntingdon Commemoration Hall on August 7 - Credit: THE ANGLIA COMEDY CO.

One-liner king Milton is regularly on Mock the Week (BBC2), has appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC1), Live at the Apollo (BBC1) and he has headlined Dave’s One Night Stand (DAVE).

Angela Barnes: August 11, Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Angela Barnes plays Hunstanton Princess Theatre on August 11 - Credit: CHUCKL.

After a career in health and social care, Angela won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2011, and has gone on to star on Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, and Hypothetical.



As well as becoming a regular on BBC Radio 4 having featured on The Now Show and The News Quiz, Angela took on the role of host on BBC Radio 4 Extra's Newsjack in 2017, and The News Quiz in 2019.

Suzi Ruffell: August 18, Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Suzi Ruffell is at the Hunstanton Princess Theatre on August 18 - Credit: CHUCKL.

The working-class comedian of her generation, Suzi has had five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival racking up critical acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike.

Suzi also hosts a show on BBC Radio 2 called Explicable Me and has a podcast series, OUT, which celebrates the lives of LGBT+ people and ‘coming out’ through interviews with celebrity guests.

Dane Baptiste: August 21, St Ives Corn Exchange

Dane Baptiste plays St Ives Corn Exchange on August 21 - Credit: CHUCKL.

Dane is one of the biggest names in British comedy and made history in 2014 as the first Black British act to be nominated for a comedy award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Dane’s smash hit pilot Bamous aired in 2021 on BBC One, charting in the Top 10 comedy TV ratings in the week of its release.

SEPTEMBER

Lost Voice Guy: September 1, Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Lost Voice Guy plays Hunstanton Princess Theatre on September 1. - Credit: CHUCKL.

Lee Ridley, AKA Lost Voice Guy may not be able to talk, but he definitely has something to say, and his comedy will leave you speechless.

In 2018, he became the first comic ever to win Britain’s Got Talent, and when he took to the stage delivered easily one of the most hilarious stand-up routines the show has seen.

Stephen Bailey: September 10, Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Stephen Bailey is coming to the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on September 10. - Credit: CHUCKL.

The host of Celebs on the Farm/Ranch (MTV/Channel 5), Stephen has also starred in Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One), Love Island: Aftersun & the second series of The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2).

Andrew Maxwell: September 16, Burgess Hall St Ives

Andrew Maxwell is coming to Burgess Hall in St Ives on September 16 - Credit: THE ANGLIA COMEDY CO.

Renowned for his cutting comedy and social commentary,

Andrew is also the recognisable voice of MTV’s hit show Ex On The Beach.

He's also appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Qi, Celebrity Juice, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Mock The Week.

NOVEMBER

Matt Richardson, November 19: Ely Maltings

Matt Richardson is coming to The Maltings in Ely on November 19 - Credit: THE ANGLIA COMEDY CO.

Recent star of ITV’s Dancing on Ice, Matt has transformed from student stand-up to primetime TV presenter in just a few short, strange years.

Matt has hosted The Xtra Factor alongside Caroline Flack & The Hangover Games (E4), as well as appearing on Nevermind The Buzzcocks and Celebrity Juice.

DECEMBER

Ed Gamble, December 11: St Ives Burgess Hall

Ed Gamble plays St Ives Burgess Hall on December 11 - Credit: THE ANGLIA COMEDY CO.

Ed's gig follows a twice extended sold-out UK tour of his stand-up show. He is also winner of the latest series of Taskmaster, star of Mock the Week and co-host of the chart-topping Off Menu podcast.