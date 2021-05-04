News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Warner Bros spotted filming new Batman movie at Burghley House

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:46 AM May 4, 2021    Updated: 10:16 AM May 4, 2021
Warner Bros film crews on site at Burghley House on the Cambridgeshire/Lincolnshire border

Warner Bros film crews on site at Burghley House on the Cambridgeshire/Lincolnshire border. It is the possible set for The Flash (released 2022). - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

Film crews from one of the world's biggest movie studios have set up camp at a 16th Century house on the Cambridgeshire/Lincolnshire border. 

Warner Bros (WB) have been at Burghley House near Stamford since last week, with visitors to the grounds spotting film crews. 

Warner Bros film crews on site at Burghley House on the Cambridgeshire/Lincolnshire border.

It is believed they are preparing the set for upcoming Batman movie The Flash, which stars Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Kiersey Clemons.

The Tudor mansion has been used for a number of TV shows and films in the past, including Pride and Prejudice, Bleak House and The Crown.

A spokesperson for Burghley House didn't confi

rm the presence of the film crews, but confirmed that reopening next month is happening as planned.

They said: "The House, as well as the Orangery Restaurant, will reopen as planned on Wednesday May 19. The Park and Gardens are still open daily as usual."

