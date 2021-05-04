Gallery
Warner Bros spotted filming new Batman movie at Burghley House
- Credit: TERRY HARRIS
Film crews from one of the world's biggest movie studios have set up camp at a 16th Century house on the Cambridgeshire/Lincolnshire border.
Warner Bros (WB) have been at Burghley House near Stamford since last week, with visitors to the grounds spotting film crews.
It is believed they are preparing the set for upcoming Batman movie The Flash, which stars Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Kiersey Clemons.
The Tudor mansion has been used for a number of TV shows and films in the past, including Pride and Prejudice, Bleak House and The Crown.
A spokesperson for Burghley House didn't confi
You may also want to watch:
rm the presence of the film crews, but confirmed that reopening next month is happening as planned.
They said: "The House, as well as the Orangery Restaurant, will reopen as planned on Wednesday May 19. The Park and Gardens are still open daily as usual."
Most Read
- 1 Police catch illegal anglers in Fenland
- 2 Wimblington murder probe: first photo of victim
- 3 Car wash raids spark modern slavery fears in Cambridgeshire
- 4 A142 at Chatteris re-opens after motorcyclist injured
- 5 Pub turned guest house to become a veterinary practice
- 6 Lockdown easing on May 17 will mean so much to so many of us
- 7 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
- 8 Demolition day agreed for historic Fenland chimneys
- 9 Wimblington murder probe: £300,000 house where man died
- 10 Murder probe in Cambridgeshire village