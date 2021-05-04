Video
Warner Bros spotted filming new Batman movie at Burghley House
- Credit: TERRY HARRIS
Film crews from one of the world's biggest movie studios have set up camp at a 16th Century house on the Cambridgeshire/Lincolnshire border.
Warner Bros (WB) have been at Burghley House near Stamford since last week, with visitors to the grounds spotting film crews.
It is believed they are preparing the set for upcoming Batman movie The Flash, which stars Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Kiersey Clemons.
The Tudor mansion has been used for a number of TV shows and films in the past, including Pride and Prejudice, Bleak House and The Crown.
A spokesperson for Burghley House didn't confi
You may also want to watch:
rm the presence of the film crews, but confirmed that reopening next month is happening as planned.
They said: "The House, as well as the Orangery Restaurant, will reopen as planned on Wednesday May 19. The Park and Gardens are still open daily as usual."
Most Read
- 1 Two appear in court for murder after victim dies from 2006 assault
- 2 Dogs 'whining and crying' claims kennels objector
- 3 Man, 27, punched schoolchildren and women in unprovoked attack
- 4 New £1.5million Co-op store opens its doors – creating 12 local jobs
- 5 Warner Bros spotted filming new Batman movie at Burghley House
- 6 Arsonists strike again by setting fire to tyres
- 7 Two charged with Wisbech murder
- 8 Fenland line-up for Cambridgeshire elections
- 9 Stabbing victim a 'fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the full'
- 10 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’