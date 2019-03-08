March based dance group steal the show with 12 trophies at Ely competition - head coach at Boss Elite describes their performances as 'amazing'

Peformers from Boss Elite of March did amazingly well in a recent competition held at Ely. They danced themselves to the top, walking with away with a dozen trophies for their efforts. Picture; BOSS ELITE Archant

A March based group that specialises in pom dance – an American dance style made up from cheer leading and jazz technique –has walked away with over 12 trophies at a competition.

Head coach Cherry Grimes said “We recently attended our first ever dance competition competing in pom dance and also lyrical dance and got awarded 1st and 2nd places and walked away with over 12 trophies.

“Most of the athletes have never competed before and were new to dance and they went out and done solo performances full of confidence. They were amazing.”

The competition was held in Ely by the events organiser Big Boss Events.

Cherry said: “Although we are still small in size we have grown massively over the last year.

“We run classes in pom dance, tumble, cheerleading, lyrical and jazz dance. We are now recruiting for all ages and levels.”

Anyone interested in taking part should email bosselitex@gmail for further information.

Cherry said that at the Ely event her dancers “all went out and performed the best they ever have. I wouldn't want to spend my Saturday mornings with anyone else than this bunch.”

