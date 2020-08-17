Advanced search

Step-by-step guide on how to make colourful tie-dye shirt from home during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:58 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 17 August 2020

This is a step-by-step guide on how to make these colourful tie-dye shirts from home during lockdown. Picture: Supplied

Are you bored during lockdown? Why not turn your plain clothing into a colourful design popular with celebrities Hayley Bieber and Dua Lipa?

What you need:

• DYLON Hand Dyes – other brands are available

• A clean, white cotton or linen shirt

• 250g of ordinary salt

• Glass measuring jug

• Large rubber bands

• Rubber gloves

• Plastic bottle

In this step-by-step guide you will learn how to tie-dye your own clothes without having to leave the house amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tie-dye is a favourite for 2020 and has been applied on hoodies, shots, tees, face masks, dresses and more.

Celebs such as Hayley Bieber, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Pink, Cardi B, Camila Cabello have also been seen rocking the trend.

Plus, certain A-listers such as Victoria Beckham and Kendall Jenner have even been seen tie-dyeing their tees to keep busy and on trend during lock down.

Everything you need to get started. Picture: SuppliedEverything you need to get started. Picture: Supplied

To help savvy fashionistas make the most of your wardrobe, British brand DYLON Dyes has created a guide on how to get the look at home.

STEP ONE:

Wet the clean shirt, squeeze out any excess water and leave damp.

Steps One to Nine. Picture: SuppliedSteps One to Nine. Picture: Supplied

STEP TWO:

Bind sections of the shirt tightly with rubber bands – the areas of the shirt protected by bands will escape being dyed and create the pattern

STEP THREE:

Wearing rubber gloves, dissolve the dye in 500ml of warm water in the measuring jug, mix in 250g (4tbsp) of salt and stir well

STEP FOUR:

Pour the mixture into a plastic bottle to enable easy application of the dye to the shirt

STEP FIVE:

Repeat the dye and salt mixture if adding additional colours. DYLON recommends picking shades of fabric dye that go well together, e.g. shades within the same colour family – like Vintage Blue and Navy Blue – or different colours that complement each other – like Intense Violet and Passion Pink

STEP SIX:

Rinse the measuring jug and rest the bound shirt in it

STEP SEVEN:

Carefully pour the dye mixture onto the shirt to create the desired look

STEP EIGHT:

Leave shirt to sit for a minimum of one hour to allow the dye to seep into the fabric

STEP NINE:

Without untying fabric, rinse in cold water until the water runs clear, then untie and wash in warm water

STEP TEN:

Leave to dry - make sure it is away from direct sunlight

