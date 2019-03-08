Film documenting Scottish comedian Billy Connolly's final tour to be screened at Princess Theatre in Hunstanton

Film documenting Scottish comedian Billy Connollys final tour to be screened at Princess Theatre in Hunstanton Jaimie Gramston

A new film documenting Scottish comedian Billy Connolly's final tour will be screened at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Thursday October 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Recorded in 2015, during the Australian leg, this whip smart routine is a riotous journey filled with outrageous tales and blistering observations of everyday absurdities.

Screening as a special one-night-only event, Connolly will also muse upon his career, life and legacy in a personal interview filmed exclusively for cinema audiences.

You may also want to watch:

Prior to retiring in 2016 following his diagnosis with Parkinson's Disease, Connolly toured worldwide continuously for 50 years, performing to an audience of over 10 million.

The Sex Life of Bandages is a big screen tribute to an iconic funny-man whose sharp wit and anarchic storytelling is still as hilarious as ever.

The film starts at 7pm and admission costs £15.50 (general) or £13 for concessions.

Call the box office on 01485 532252 to book.