Reporter Louise Hepburn shares her experience of her first getaway since lockdown at Caley Hall in Old Hunstanton. Picture: CALEY HALL/FACEBOOK Archant

One day last week, my husband burst into my office and said: “Let’s go away this weekend, I’m fed up with these four walls.”

I understood exactly what he meant.

We haven’t really been anywhere since March and our daily routine tends to consist of getting up, getting ready for work, working and then relaxing in the evening.

Apart from a daily run or a trip to the supermarket or Dunelm, we haven’t done anything. I filled up the car with diesel for the first time in four months last week.

So he put his hand in his pocket and splashed out on an overnight stay at Caley Hall in Old Hunstanton. And the change of scenery did us the world of good.

When we arrived, there were clear instructions on getting to the reception desk. We were greeted by a receptionist behind a screen who explained where our room and also the new one-way system they’ve had to introduce throughout the hotel. There were hand sanitising stations everywhere.

After we dropped off our bags, we headed to The Lodge where he enjoyed his first pint of draft Guinness in four months and I drowned a half of Peroni.

It felt wonderful to sit in a sunny beer garden after being stuck indoors for so long.

Walking through the door, it was strange having to hand over our contact details – but that’s the way things are now.

When I was ordering our drinks, I was asked to stand in front of the Perspex as I had drifted around the bar to see the draft lagers available on the taps. There’s a lot to get used to... Later, we had bar snack meal at the Caley Hall restaurant.

Yes, it was a limited menu but the key dishes were there. Five or so starters plus fish and chips, burger, vegetarian options. I opted for scampi and chips, hubby had fish and chips. I’d rate the meal 8/10.

We’d just had a walk on the beach so I didn’t feel bad about ordering sticky toffee pudding with ice cream and hubby had the chocolate brownie with strawberries. Those were definitely a 9/10.

I could tell the staff are starting to struggle with the face masks. When you wear them for a while, I hadn’t realised they rub behind your ears and make them sore.

“I don’t know how nurses manage to wear these all the time,” I overheard one waitress say.

But they’re doing well considering all the changes that have been introduced. And we had a lovely short getaway.