Nine things to do in Cambridgeshire

Havana Nights will heat up the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Saturday March 14 Archant

From seeing haunting play The Croft at the Cambridge Arts Theatre to enjoying some of the county's finest ales at Sutton Beer Festival 2020, escape from the cold and enjoy these brilliant events at venues across Cambridgeshire.

1. What: The Croft

Where: Cambridge Arts Theatre

When: March 11-14, 2.30pm/7.45pm

Cost: £21-£36 www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

In the remote Scottish Highlands two women arrive at a former Crofters Hut in the deserted village of Coillie Ghille.

When the weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn, cut off from the modern world, Laura and Suzanne find themselves drawn into the dark history of the Croft and the lives that passed before them. In this bold and haunting play, the present interweaves with the past as ancient tales surface and the terrifying truth lurking in the Croft is revealed. The show, which will set your pulse racing, stars national treasure Gwen Taylor (Barbara, Coronation Street, Heartbeat) and Caroline Harker (Middlemarch, A Touch of Frost). Directed by award-winning director Philip Franks (The Habit of Art) and produced by The Original Theatre Company (The Habit of Art, Caroline's Kitchen, Birdsong).

2. What: Sutton Beer Festival

Where: St Andrew's Church

When: March 12/13 6-11pm, March 14 12-5pm/5-11pm

Cost: £3 www.suttonbeerfest.org.uk

Held in the 14th century St Andrew's Church, Sutton Beer Festival started in 2008 as a way of raising much needed funds for the village church.

So far there have been 12 summer festivals and five winter ones - March 13 and 14 will be the first spring festival.

This time there will be some new names in beers not seen before at Sutton along with the usual selection of ciders including a mulled one.

There will also be a range of home-cooked food as well as the return of our Ely Gin Bar.

Entry to Friday and Saturday evening sessions is £3 with live music from 8pm. Festival glasses are £2 each.

A family session will take place on Saturday from 12-5pm with free entry.

There'll also be a bouncy castle for children along with soft play for those aged under five.

All proceeds to church funds.

3. What: The Marxist In Heaven

Where: Angles Theatre, Wisbech

When: March 13-14, 7.30pm

Cost: £10 www.anglestheatre.co.uk

Wisbech theatre group Ratzcool present The Marxist in Heaven as part of NT Connections 2020 at the Angles Theatre.

Writer Hattie Naylor says of the play: 'Following a tragic accident Valerie, a young, political and strong girl, 'wakes' to find herself in heaven, 'The Peak'.

Things are not so heavenly however so turns out it's time for a revolution...

4. What: Bugsy Malone

Where: The Cresset, Peterborough

When: March 13-14, 2.30pm, 7.30pm

Cost: £18 www.cresset.co.uk

RARE Productions bring the slapstick comedy of classic gangster smash-hit Bugsy Malone to life.

RARE are the UK's largest youth musical theatre company with over 12 years' experience and more than 200 productions performed.

When Dandy Dan's hoodlums terrorise New York with their splurge guns, his rival Fat Sam Stacetto enlists the help of smooth city slicker Bugsy Malone to help bring peace to a city plagued by gooey pandemonium.

As each side fights for supremacy, the custard starts flying - things are gonna get messy.

5. What: Havana Nights

Where: Cambridge Corn Exchange

When: March 4, 7.30pm

Cost: £31-£61 www.cambridgelive.org.uk

This all-new-show brings an exciting mix of Latin dances with individual performances from Graziano and Giada as well as entertaining group numbers with their supporting dancers.

Graziano Di Prima has established himself on the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing and will now be touring the country with his new show which he has been heavily involved in creating with partner Giada.

There is a meet and greet opportunity pre-show to meet Graziano and Giada, so don't miss the limited opportunity for one these.

Graziano is an Italian Latin Champion so this is one show not to miss!

6. What: La Boutique Fantasque (The Magic Toyshop)

Where: The Maltings, Ely

When: March 15, 2.45pm, 6.15pm

Cost: £9-£12.50 www.themaltingsely.org.uk

Don't miss out on this family ballet when it is performed at The Maltings by an all-child cast.

La Boutique Fantasque (The Magic Toyshop) is the enchanting story of a toymaker and his magical dancing dolls, performed by the talented dancers from The Octagon Studios.

With a story that all ages will enjoy, this is the perfect ballet for the entire family.

Tickets via 07923 934083 or email theoctagonstudios@hotmail.com

7. What: Derek Ryan

Where: The Princess Theatre, Hunstanton

When: March 15, 7.30pm

Cost: £24.50 www.princesshunstanton.co.uk

Having become one of country music's leading entertainers, Derek Ryan makes his highly anticipated return to Hunstanton for a performance of his self-penned hits along with a sprinkling of country classics.

His shows contain music featured on his studio albums including 'God's Plan', 'Life Is A River' and 'Hold on to your Hat'.

8. What: Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman

Where: The Junction, Cambridge

When: March 16, 8pm

Cost: £17 www.junction.co.uk

Husband and wife duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman bring their 'On Reflection' tour to the Cambridge Junction.

Having been crowned 'best duo' at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2013 and 2016, they are now celebrating 25 years of making music together.

The gig takes place in J2.

9. What: Kinky Boots masterclass

Where: New Theatre, Boizot Lounge

When: March 15, 1-4pm

Cost: £20 www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

It's time to get your heels on... young people aged 12 to 18 have the opportunity to take part in a three-hour masterclass inspired by the award winning stage musical Kinky Boots.

This high-energy three-hour dance workshop, led by original cast member from Kinky Boots in the West End and associate choreographer, Phil Town, will work on dance technique, creativity and performance skills whilst learning repertoire from the popular show.