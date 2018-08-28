Advanced search

REVIEW: Funny, moving and full of action, Bumblebee is a welcome addition to the Transformers series

PUBLISHED: 12:45 11 January 2019

Archant

On the run in the year 1987, a voiceless Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town.

Car-fixing Charlie (played brilliantly by actor and popstar Hailee Steinfeld), who has never got over her father’s death and is struggling to cope with school bullies, is on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world.

When she discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken, her teenage angst subsides as she finds a real friend in the metal car-turned-robot.

When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug and begins to find her own independence.

Her eyes light up with wonder when she first encounters the kind-hearted and equally scared Bumblebee, who shows emotion despite being a metal robot.

“People can be terrible about things they don’t understand,” Charlie summarises before teaching him how to stay inconspicuous; Bumblebee even looks cute acting like a dog trying to hide.

Watching Bumblebee speed away from a police car that’s chasing him makes for a thrilling ride - and then as he causes havoc at the family home whilst trying to fit in, it’s a great watch.

John Cena is great, too, as Agent Burns, an army boss who is unafraid to go up against the “alien species” and actually ends up talking a lot of sense…

Overall, director Travis Knight combines brilliantly thought-out CGI fight scenes with an emotive story about not knowing your place in the world to create an action movie with a lot of heart... and a brilliant 80s soundtrack.

Bumblebee is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/bumblebee

