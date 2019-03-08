Advanced search

Video

REVIEW: Hobbs & Shaw is an exhilarating action-filled spin off from the Fast & Furious franchise

PUBLISHED: 12:48 15 August 2019

Mods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech for the premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Mods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech for the premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Archant

An exhilarating and brilliantly ridiculous spin off from the Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw brings two of the biggest - and most bankable - names in Hollywood together for two hours and 20 minutes of relentlessly-paced high-octane action.

It's definitely less about the speedy supercars this time (though there is a great chase scene through London that has to be seen to be believed); instead it's a great way of pairing frenemies Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Jason Statham as an unlikely evil-fighting duo who have no choice but to team up to try and save the world from an apocalyptic virus.

Only there's something in their way - bulletproof Terminator-like bad guy (Idris Elba proving a perfect fit for the role of merciless villain Brixton who will stop at nothing to achieve his vision of the future).

You may also want to watch:

It's full of humour and wit thanks to the childish hatred that the two protagonists share for one another; an early scene full of trash talk plays out like a throwback to The Rock's days on the WWE. It's their bickering - constantly fighting over who's the biggest man - that sets them back… but it becomes a very funny watch for the audience.

It's great to see Vanessa Kirby (The Crown and, more recently, Mission Impossible: Fallout) thrown into the mix, too, playing a CIA agent with some serious martial arts strength that you wouldn't want to mess with.

As ever, the film covers a lot of ground - London and Los Angeles to Moscow to Somoa - and the narrative feels a little too stretched at certain points, but that's to be expected as there's almost certainly going to be a sequel (probably a whole new series). It would be too good an opportunity to miss.

The destruction and cinematography, though ludicrous and unrealistic, is compelling and mesmerising - Hobbs & Shaw is a real escapist movie that will leave you on the edge of your seat for the sheer ridiculousness of what's unfolding on screen.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/fast-furious-hobbs-shaw

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

‘I’ve done things I could only have dreamed of’ - Whittlesey man to run half marathon after eight stone weight loss

A father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Motorcycle rider killed on Cambridgeshire road after crashing blue Suzuki bike off road and into tree

The scene on Ibbersons Drove in Benwick were a motorcyclist was killed yesterday evening (August 14). Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

‘I’ve done things I could only have dreamed of’ - Whittlesey man to run half marathon after eight stone weight loss

A father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Motorcycle rider killed on Cambridgeshire road after crashing blue Suzuki bike off road and into tree

The scene on Ibbersons Drove in Benwick were a motorcyclist was killed yesterday evening (August 14). Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Cambs Times

Motorcycle rider killed on Cambridgeshire road after crashing blue Suzuki bike off road and into tree

The scene on Ibbersons Drove in Benwick were a motorcyclist was killed yesterday evening (August 14). Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Van driver in court for road rage

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Collision between car and lorry closes part of A47

Motorists are being advised to avoid part of the A47 following a collision between a car and lorry. The road is closed between Eye Green roundabout (where McDonald’s and Travelodge are) and the junction of Thorney Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

REVIEW: Hobbs & Shaw is an exhilarating action-filled spin off from the Fast & Furious franchise

Mods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech for the premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

A-Level Results Day 2019: Seventy four per cent of Cromwell Community College students achieve A*-C grades

Students celebrate A-Level success at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists