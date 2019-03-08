Advanced search

REVIEW: Rocketman is hedonistic rollercoaster of popstar Elton John's life

PUBLISHED: 10:02 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 24 May 2019

Rocketman is hedonistic rollercoaster of popstar Elton John's life.

Rocketman is hedonistic rollercoaster of popstar Elton John's life. Picture: CINEMA.

Those expecting a straight forward feel-good sing-along musical from Elton John biopic Rocketman should strap in - because it's actually a hedonistic rollercoaster that acts as a warning of the darker side of fame.

Rocketman is hedonistic rollercoaster of popstar Elton John’s life. Picture: CINEMA.Rocketman is hedonistic rollercoaster of popstar Elton John’s life. Picture: CINEMA.

A no-holds-barred look at the "introverted extrovert" popstar's life, it's a compelling and proudly flamboyant rags to riches story; the sequin-covered outfits and sexual encounters are celebrated in a way that, similar to how Bohemian Rhapsody proudly portrayed Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's sexuality, stays true to Elton's story.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, it never feels too long or overly self-indulgent as the narrative cleverly progresses through flashbacks based around Elton recounting everything that's gone wrong as he gradually unravels himself at a therapy session.

Taron Egerton (Kingsman) gives the performance of his career, putting his heart and soul into his portrayal as Elton - emotionally, physically and in every other way possible.

Each of Elton's biggest hits take on a new meaning when paired with what's going on on screen, too, as the audience learns the inspirations behind the hits.

Chronicling Elton's years as a shy child whose parents left him feeling unloved and unwanted, through to his hedonistic years as a rockstar living the 'dream', its an emotional tale that emphasises the importance of sticking to your roots even when worldwide fame comes calling.

As the sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll lifestyle soon turns into a nightmare we watch Elton lose control of himself - mentally and physically.

The wild years play out brilliantly on screen; a rollercoaster ride of hard partying, but his soul still feels empty.

Then enters Richard Madden (Bodyguard), who is brilliant as money-hungry conniving manager John, who claws his way in via seduction but ends up forcing Eltonto get on stage - no matter what state he may be in...

An unflinching reflection of Elton's rock 'n' roll life - and how he's managed to turn it all around - Rocketman is a tough but heart-warning celebration on his incredible career.

Rocketman is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/rocketman

