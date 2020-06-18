Drive-in cinema with ‘giant screen’ and personal in-car speakers coming to Cambs

A safe and socially distant drive-in cinema is coming to Cambridgeshire as part of a nationwide tour following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinemas across the region have been forced shut due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, but now film buffs can enjoy movies on the big screen once again.

Event company Adventure Cinema are bringing their ‘Adventure Drive-In’ to Peterborough and Huntingdon in August – more locations are to be announced.

Unlike most cinemas, this drive-in alternative features personal speakers, a light show and more importantly, you are allowed to bring your own snacks.

Ben Lovell, co-director of Adventure Drive-In, said: “We are extremely excited to launch our Adventure Drive-In tour.

“I feel that drive-in offers the perfect solution for events when social distancing is required.

“We’ll be using our breadth of experience from the last three years within outdoor cinema creating a memorable experience for all those who attend.

“Not only do we have some fantastic movies to show, we also have music events that bring you the ultimate in-car party. We cannot wait!”

Movies being played include 80s classics including Dirty Dancing, Back to the Future, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Labyrinth, The Goonies and The Blues Brothers.

Family favourites such as Grease, The Lion King, Cool Runnings and The Greatest Showman will also be on offer at the drive-in cinema.

If they’re not your thing, critically acclaimed 90s films like Pulp Fiction and Jurassic Park, and some of last year’s best releases, Joker and Knives Out, are also being shown.

Tickets are £27.50 plus a booking fee and holders will be given 100 per cent money-back guarantee if events cannot go ahead.

Events are taking place in Peterborough from August 21 to August 23 and even earlier in Huntingdon on August 13 and 14.

To see a full list of locations, visit: www.adventuredrivein.co.uk/locations