From Gary Barlow to Samuel L. Jackson’s doppelganger: Here’s 6 celebs spotted in Fenland

We count down the top six celebrities spotted in Cambridgeshire and the Fens over the last few years. Picture: PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash

From superstar singers to television favourites, we count down the top six celebrities spotted in and around the Fens over the last few years.

Samuel L. Jackson's look-a-like was spotted in March. Picture: Supplied/PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash Samuel L. Jackson's look-a-like was spotted in March. Picture: Supplied/PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash

6) Samuel L. Jackson doppelganger

There are still rumours that the real Hollywood star actually stepped foot in the Cock Inn at March in December 2017 – we followed the story and spoke to pub goers at the time who revealed the mysterious look-a-like bought everyone a pint when passing through the Fenland town.

Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton were all spotted in Huntingdon. Picture: Netflix/Star Boot Sale/Rob Laughter/Unsplash Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton were all spotted in Huntingdon. Picture: Netflix/Star Boot Sale/Rob Laughter/Unsplash

5) Star Boot Sale filming

Although there are five celebrities in this entry, they all deserve a spot together as they filmed a Channel 4 show – Star Boot Sale – at the Huntingdon Race Course in 2018. Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton were all spotted.

Take That star Gary Barlow was spotted in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/PA Images/Rob Laughter/Unsplash Take That star Gary Barlow was spotted in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/PA Images/Rob Laughter/Unsplash

4) Gary Barlow

The Take That singer was on his way to Cheshire in June 2018 for the next show of his tour when he went through Wisbech. Barlow tweeted alongside a photo: “Just passing the birth place of the great @Saxes1 not seen the statue yet #theladsdonewell.”

Holby City star Catherine Russell was spotted in Ely. Picture: PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash Holby City star Catherine Russell was spotted in Ely. Picture: PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash

3) Catherine Russell

The British actress – best known for playing Serena Campbell in Holby City – visited Ely Cathedral this month as part of a UK-wide tour she started in Hertfordshire in a bright blue Volkswagen campervan. She stopped by the cathedral and shared a photo on Twitter.

Inbetweeners legend Simon Bird was spotted in March. Picture: Harry Rutter/PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash Inbetweeners legend Simon Bird was spotted in March. Picture: Harry Rutter/PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash

2) Simon Bird

The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star was spotted at March Railway Station in September 2019 filming a television advert for Cross Country Trains. The comedian stopped between filming to take selfies with fans waiting at the station filled with the production crew.

Popstar Pixie Lott was also spotted in Ely. Picture: PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash Popstar Pixie Lott was also spotted in Ely. Picture: PA Images/Archive/ Rob Laughter/Unsplash

1) Pixie Lott

All About Tonight pop sensation Pixie Lott was photographed at Ely Cathedral this month as she made a “surprise visit” to Ely Cathedral – just catching the end performance from the girls’ choir at Evensong. She stayed afterwards to meet the members and posed for photographs.

