Temporary closure of New Theatre Peterborough extended until November due to COVID-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:26 13 June 2020

The temporary closure of the New Theatre Peterborough has been extended until November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selladoor, which runs the venue, has also confirmed that they have put a plan in place to reopen pre-pantomime season on November 19.

Stuart Shanks, director of venues, said: “It’s heart-breaking to have to extend the temporary closure of our theatres until the autumn.

“However, the safety of our audiences, colleagues and visiting companies is paramount.

You may also want to watch:

“Having worked with the industry sector and considered all government advice and social distancing requirements, we don’t feel we will be able to reopen until November and therefore have been forced to make this regrettable decision.”

“Theatres across the country are the lifeblood of communities, we need each other, now more than ever; and we hope that our loyal audiences will continue to support us.

“We cannot wait to welcome our audiences back into our foyers, bars and auditoria just in time to enjoy a wonderful pantomime season.”

The theatre is asking that customers do not attempt to contact the box office as there are currently no staff onsite at this time to facilitate calls.

All ticket-holders for affected shows will be contacted directly with the option to transfer to the new date, add credit to their account, or obtain a full refund.

There is also the option to donate ticket money to the theatre to help them during the pandemic.

