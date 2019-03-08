Advanced search

Army veteran to give talk at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 March 2019

War veteran Simon Weston CBE will talk about his life at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday April 7.

War veteran Simon Weston CBE will talk about his life at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday April 7.

One of the country’s most inspirational people will talk about his life at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday April 7.

During An Evening with Simon Weston CBE, he will be interviewed by the BBC’s David Fitzgerald.

Simon was a soldier serving in the British Army at the time of the Falklands War in 1982 when two Argentine planes bombed RFA Sir Galahad and turned the ship into an inferno.

Simon survived but suffered burns to 46 per cent of his body.

The show, which starts at 7.30pm, will feature footage from the conflict and will include a Q&A session.

Book £22.50 tickets online.

'Scale and audacity of this crime is shocking' says Fenland Council left to remove large quantities of asbestos dumped by a Fens river

Flytippers dump 12 x 1 ton bags of asbestos near river., B1098, Chatteris Monday 25 March 2019. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

HRH Princess Anne honours 'homegrown talent' as she meets apprentices at Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris

Celebrating homegrown talent was the message as HRH Princess Anne made a royal visit to meet apprentices and unveil a plaque at Stainless Metalcraft.

Police will focus on 'personal financial transactions' of former manager says FACT board after computer with 20,000 emails seized

Former FACT manager Jo Philpott whose management of the March based community transport group is being scrutinised by a new police investigation. The current board confirmed her 'personal financial transactions' to be part of the police investigation.

Police launch fresh probe into March-based FACT to look at allegations raised by new management board spanning six year period

An independent report commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council into the running and awarding of home to school contracts to Fenland Association for Community Transport revealed major issues over procurement, membership numbers and cross subsidisation of commercial and community contracts. Today a police investigation was revealed into alleged fraud. Picture(s): ARCHANT

'If he got into the kennel he would kill me' - Woman's hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

