Army veteran to give talk at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre

War veteran Simon Weston CBE will talk about his life at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday April 7. Archant

One of the country’s most inspirational people will talk about his life at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday April 7.

During An Evening with Simon Weston CBE, he will be interviewed by the BBC’s David Fitzgerald.

Simon was a soldier serving in the British Army at the time of the Falklands War in 1982 when two Argentine planes bombed RFA Sir Galahad and turned the ship into an inferno.

Simon survived but suffered burns to 46 per cent of his body.

The show, which starts at 7.30pm, will feature footage from the conflict and will include a Q&A session.

Book £22.50 tickets online.