Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

PUBLISHED: 10:12 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 22 October 2019

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Supplied/InflateNation

An indoor 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park is moving into Peterborough.

Inflata Nation will open its doors on November 23 at Peterborough One Retail Park.

The 'bounce palace' will take over a building recently vacated by Cotswold Outdoor and will represent one of the first attractions of its kind in the county.

Co-founder Matt Ball, co-founder, said: "The park will boast a whole host of features designed to put a smile on your face.

"And we've also got a dedicated area for under-4s so they can play away from the older children.

Inflata Nation has outlets in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, West Bromwich and Runcorn.

And it's proved popular with celebs, attracting stars such as Coronation Street's Kym Marsh and Samia Longchambon, Love Island's Tom Walker, and Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry.

Spectators, non-walkers and babies in arms go in free of charge, while there will also be a cafe serving hot and cold food on site.

