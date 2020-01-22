Advanced search

Gallery

REVIEW: Inflata Nation Peterborough is a playground for all ages that offers something incredibly fun and entirely new for the area

PUBLISHED: 12:36 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 22 January 2020

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATION PETERBOROUGH

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that's not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATION PETERBOROUGH

Archant

Remember childhood parties with little bouncy castles? Inflata Nation is like that - but taken to a completely new level.

The brightly-coloured attraction, which opened to the public over the weekend, really is something fun and enjoyable for all the family.

And judging from how busy it was when the Cambs Times team arrived at the inflatable wonderland (which is located next to Van Hague's garden centre at Peterborough One) it's going to be a huge success.

Younger children will love being able to charge around until they run out of steam while big kids are sure to love it just as much - mostly because it's a real throwback to the worry-free days of being a youngster.

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that?s not to be missed. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTERInflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that?s not to be missed. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

There's plenty to keep everyone entertained for the hour-long session too: from an inflatable obstacle course that's perfect for racing your mates through, to the exhilarating inflatable slide, to the giant balls that you have to attempt to jump or run across in Total Wipeout style.

Then there's the gauntlet area where, once given an inflatable helmet to protect from injuries, two competitors battle it out to see who can push each other first: think Gladiators meets It's A Knockout.

When you consider that admission costs just £5 per child or £10 for an adult, there's a whole lot of fun to be had for a very small price.

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATION PETERBOROUGHInflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATION PETERBOROUGH

And then there's the bonus that younger children will likely be completely knackered by the end of it and fall asleep on the way home.

In terms of practicality, the digital lockers work really well and will give parents peace of mind that all of their belongings are safe and secure.

There's also a café area for those who would rather watch their friends or relatives, but we can't think why anyone wouldn't want to get involved.

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATION PETERBOROUGHInflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATION PETERBOROUGH

It's the sort of unusual but incredibly enjoyable attraction that an area like Cambridgeshire has been missing for a long time.

It'd be near impossible to find somebody who wouldn't want to spend an hour jumping around as if they were 10-years-old again.

Overall, InflataNation is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that's not to be missed.

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: ROSS CHAPMANInflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: ROSS CHAPMAN

To book your visit to InflataNation visit www.facebook.com/InflataNationPeterborough/

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: ROSS CHAPMANInflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: ROSS CHAPMAN

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: ROSS CHAPMANInflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: ROSS CHAPMAN

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: ROSS CHAPMANInflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: ROSS CHAPMAN

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATIONInflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATION

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Vandals slash tyres on cars and mobility scooter in March

Tyres were slashed on seven cars – and even a mobility scooter – in the West End area of March in one night. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Record £1 million turnover for telecoms division of Mick George in Cambridgeshire

A record turnover of more than £1 million is expected to be hit by the telecoms division of the Mick George Group. Ian Cleaver is pictured. Picture: MICK GEORGE GROUP

Barriers across Welney Wash will replace sand-bags and protect villagers from flooding says Environment Agency

New fllood defence barriers to be installed at Welney by the Environment Agency. Picture; EA

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Vandals slash tyres on cars and mobility scooter in March

Tyres were slashed on seven cars – and even a mobility scooter – in the West End area of March in one night. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Record £1 million turnover for telecoms division of Mick George in Cambridgeshire

A record turnover of more than £1 million is expected to be hit by the telecoms division of the Mick George Group. Ian Cleaver is pictured. Picture: MICK GEORGE GROUP

Barriers across Welney Wash will replace sand-bags and protect villagers from flooding says Environment Agency

New fllood defence barriers to be installed at Welney by the Environment Agency. Picture; EA

Latest from the Cambs Times

Meet the Vikings! Families flock to Wisbech for museum event

Families flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUM

Straw Bear 2020 proves to be as popular as ever with thousands packing Whittlesey for the annual festival of music and Morris

Straw Bear 2020: The sights and sounds of Whittlesey Straw Bear. Thousands flocked to the town for this annual three day extravaganza of music and Morris. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I’ve never tasted coffee as good as mine’: Award-winning Silver Oak Coffee officially opens new shop at March Station

Award-winners Silver Oak Coffee have officially opened a new shop at March Station. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

REVIEW: Inflata Nation Peterborough is a playground for all ages that offers something incredibly fun and entirely new for the area

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATION PETERBOROUGH

Driver’s lucky escape after car ends up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech

A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech on Tuesday night (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists