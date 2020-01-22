Gallery

REVIEW: Inflata Nation Peterborough is a playground for all ages that offers something incredibly fun and entirely new for the area

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that's not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATION PETERBOROUGH Archant

Remember childhood parties with little bouncy castles? Inflata Nation is like that - but taken to a completely new level.

The brightly-coloured attraction, which opened to the public over the weekend, really is something fun and enjoyable for all the family.

And judging from how busy it was when the Cambs Times team arrived at the inflatable wonderland (which is located next to Van Hague's garden centre at Peterborough One) it's going to be a huge success.

Younger children will love being able to charge around until they run out of steam while big kids are sure to love it just as much - mostly because it's a real throwback to the worry-free days of being a youngster.

There's plenty to keep everyone entertained for the hour-long session too: from an inflatable obstacle course that's perfect for racing your mates through, to the exhilarating inflatable slide, to the giant balls that you have to attempt to jump or run across in Total Wipeout style.

Then there's the gauntlet area where, once given an inflatable helmet to protect from injuries, two competitors battle it out to see who can push each other first: think Gladiators meets It's A Knockout.

When you consider that admission costs just £5 per child or £10 for an adult, there's a whole lot of fun to be had for a very small price.

And then there's the bonus that younger children will likely be completely knackered by the end of it and fall asleep on the way home.

In terms of practicality, the digital lockers work really well and will give parents peace of mind that all of their belongings are safe and secure.

There's also a café area for those who would rather watch their friends or relatives, but we can't think why anyone wouldn't want to get involved.

It's the sort of unusual but incredibly enjoyable attraction that an area like Cambridgeshire has been missing for a long time.

It'd be near impossible to find somebody who wouldn't want to spend an hour jumping around as if they were 10-years-old again.

Overall, InflataNation is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that's not to be missed.

To book your visit to InflataNation visit www.facebook.com/InflataNationPeterborough/

