Comedian Jack Whitehall brings new show to Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 March 2019

As part of his biggest tour of the UK and Ireland, Jack Whitehall: Stood Up, the award-winning comedian, actor and writer will kick off his tour at the East of England Arena and Events Centre in Peterborough on November 14. Picture: PAUL RICHARDSON.

Archant

As part of his biggest tour of the UK and Ireland, Jack Whitehall is bringing his new show, Stood Up, in Peterborough.

The award-winning comedian, actor and writer will kick off his tour at the East of England Arena and Events Centre in November 14.

Following two sell-out arena tours - Gets Around in 2014 and At Large in 2017 which premiered on Netflix – the new show promises to be the most hilarious yet, from one of comedy’s most electric megastars.

Jack Whitehall said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be going back out on the road. There’s no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers, and still being able to hear your dad heckle you.”

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.jackwhitehall.com

