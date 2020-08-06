Former BBC Radio Cambridgeshire host Kev Lawrence joins community station

A former BBC Radio Cambridgeshire who faced allegations of breaching coronavirus lockdown rules has joined a not-for-profit community station.

Kev Lawrence, who had a rumoured salary of more than £50,000 at the BBC, will host Peterborough City Radio’s new breakfast show from Monday, August 17.

The station, which states it has no paid staff and relies on donations to stay alive, say they are “really excited” to put the household name back on air.

Chris Tibbles, head of programming, said: “Kev is a household name across Peterborough who has entertained people in the mornings for over 20 years.

“I have worked together a lot with Kev in the past and I am really excited to welcome him to PCRfm.

“I cannot wait for him to bring his passion and creativity with his new breakfast show”.

Kev has been on air presenting breakfast since 1997, starting with Hereward FM, before moving to Lite FM and then back to Hereward FM - later becoming Heart Cambridgeshire.

Lawrence said: “Since the days of Hereward I have felt that the local-ness has pretty much vanished.

“From 7am to 10am, Monday to Friday, it will be me being – playing great music, championing local causes, having fun and being part of the community that I will be broadcasting from.”

The BBC had recently confirmed that Kev’s contract was not being renewed.

A BBC spokesperson recently told RadioToday: “Kev Lawrence will be leaving BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s breakfast show when his contract ends in July.

“During the Coronavirus pandemic the station is broadcasting a streamlined schedule and we are currently unable to renew Kev’s contract at this time.

“Dotty McLeod will return as the main host of weekday Breakfast, 6-10am.”

The BBC previous issued a statement in response to allegations that Lawrence may have breached coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on individuals but take the safety of all our staff seriously and expect them to follow the latest guidelines.”

The statement followed a request to the BBC press office after the Cambs Times received a copy of an email of complaint sent earlier by a listener.

The email claims that the breakfast show presenter failed to observe strict guidelines that cover individual movements during the coronavirus pandemic.

The author of the email provided the BBC with details of the allegations and said they had only provided the information to the Cambs Times after failing to get “a swift response”.

Lawrence was contacted and invited to respond to the claims.

He took a phone call but failed to keep a promise to return the call when he was free. Details of the claims were sent to him.

The BBC spokesman was asked to confirm when Mr Lawrence was next due on air but never confirmed a date.