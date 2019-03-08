Video

Bruno Mars tribute show 24K Bruno is coming to the Cresset in Peterborough

24K Bruno - the ultimate tribute concert to the one and only Bruno Mars - is set to perform at The Cresset in Peterborough on Friday May 31. Picture: JENNIFER BATER-SINCLAIR. Archant

24K Bruno - the ultimate tribute concert to chart-topping American popstar Bruno Mars - is coming to The Cresset in Peterborough on Friday May 31.

With 100 per cent live vocals from the talented 'Andres Cruz', explosive sound, lights, screens, dancers and an incredible live band who have performed with The Saturdays, Kim Wilde, Lil Chris and more, it is a show not to be missed.

Expect to hear hits from Bruno's Doo-Wops & Hooligans, Unorthodox Jukebox, and 24K Magic Albums, including Locked Out of Heaven, Treasure, Gorilla, Uptown Funk, Versace on the Floor, Finesse and many more.

The show guarantees you will not just be tapping your toes in your seats, you'll be on your feet dancing and singing along with all your favourite Bruno hits, whilst being immersed in the amazing sound and vocals, and wow'd by the slick and cool dance moves.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, which cost £21.50, can be booked online.