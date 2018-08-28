Advanced search

Dance to the sounds of Abba with a tribute band at Ely Maltings

PUBLISHED: 17:22 23 January 2019

Abba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba Rebjorn

Abba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba Rebjorn

Tribute band ABBA ReBjörn are set to make a return to The Maltings in Ely.

Abba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba Rebjorn

Following their sell-out visit in March 2017, Ely Hereward Rotary Club are pleased to announce the return of the group who are sure to create a fun packed night of dancing on Saturday March 30.

Abba Rebjörn – who are reported to be one of the best tribute bands in the UK – will perform all the great ABBA hits.

There will also be a disco with other great music from the 70s, with dancing to the band and disco from 7pm until midnight.

A spokesman for the Maltings said: “Get together with family and friends and join us for a great night out, dancing to the music of the 70s.” Tickets are available from Friday January 25 at £16 each from the Babylon Gallery, Waterside, from Ely Fudge on the Market Square, the Tourist information Office at Oliver Cromwell’s House, and online at www.wegottickets.com.

Abba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba RebjornAbba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba Rebjorn

Profits from the event will go to local charities and good causes supported by the Ely Hereward Rotary Club.

