Fen music fans, are you ready for this year's summer concert series?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 June 2019

The FMCA Concert Band and Recorder Ensemble. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD

The FMCA Concert Band and Recorder Ensemble. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD

Archant

Calling all Fenland music fans; are you ready to tune into this year's series of concerts?

The annual event is set to stage its range of Summer Bandstand Concerts, which includes the Fenland Music Centre Association (FMCA).

Taking place at West End Park in March, FMCA's Concert Band and Recorder Ensemble will be opening an event offering a wide variety of popular music, scheduled across July and August.

The event begins on Sunday, July 7 between 2-4pm, but will be relocated to St Peter's Church in March in the event of rain.

FMCA run a variety of musical bands, including a training orchestra, senior string and the Fenland Youth Swing Band, as well as providing taster sessions for both adults and children.

The FMCA meets every Friday evening during school term for practice sessions at March Community Centre between 6-9pm, and new members are always welcome.

For further details, visit www.fenlandmusicccentre.org.uk.

