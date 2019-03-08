Video

Chatteris musician Christian Smith gears up to release new album with hometown show at The Sportsman

Chatteris singer-songwriter Christian Smith is set to release his new album 'Revival' on June 8. Archant

Chatteris country rock musician Christian Smith is set to release his new album 'Revival' on June 8.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Playing nationally and internationally for the past five years, at venues including the O2 Academy Islington, Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and Cambridge Junction, the Fenland singer-songwriter has built up a catalogue of original Americana rock style songs.

Since being signed by Suffolk-based label 'GingerDog Records' in 2018 Christian has had his single 'Auburn Sky' played on radio stations in America, Australia and many other countries. The track also reached number five in the iTunes Country Chart.

You may also want to watch:

His new album - described as "a raw rocky feel fused with hints of country" - is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to song-writing.

To celebrate the release of 'Revival', there will be an album release show at The Sportsman in Chatteris on June 8.

Tickets are available at www.gingerdog.co.uk/concerts

Visit www.christiansmithmusic.co.uk for information about his future tour dates.