Advanced search

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

PUBLISHED: 10:12 28 December 2018

Rebecca Duckworth directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Rebecca Duckworth directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Archant

A Christmas concert in Ely Cathedral is a wonderful experience that few other places can match.

The magnificence of the building, the first rate singing by the choirs and a famous actress giving a taste of West End musicals produced an evening of joy and splendour.

The programme included favourite carols that we all know and love, many of which delighted the audience by providing an opportunity to participate.

One of the key attractions was the appearance of famous actress and singer, Ruthie Henshall.

Some of the most memorable songs she sang included ‘From both sides now’ by Joni Mitchell, Gershwin’s ‘Someone to Watch over Me’ and ‘Santa Baby’ by Joan Javits and Philip Springer.

Among the highlights sung by Ely Cathedral Choir directed by Paul Trepte were ‘We Need a Little Christmas’ by Jeremy Herman, ‘Up! good Christen Folk and Listen’ harmony by G.R. Woodward, and ‘What sweeter Music’ by Richard Rodney Bennett.

From time to time, Ely Imps, directed by Rebecca Duckworth, joined the Ely Cathedral Choir and their special moment was noticeable in ‘Masters in this Hall’ arranged by David Willcocks. The choirs’ voices rang out in the Cathedral adding vigour and excitement to events.

The accompanists: Edmund Aldhouse and Paul Schofield gave splendid support.

In between the music, a number of interesting readings were read. One of the most amusing was an extract from ‘Shirley Valentine’ read by David Blair, when Brian did not do what he was supposed to in a nativity play.

The event was in aid of the Cathedral and Soldiers, Sailors and Airforce Association (SSAFA) and was supported by The Cambridgeshire Freemasons.

The evening was made even more enjoyable with the mulled wine served at the interval.

This was indeed a magnificent concert. It was no wonder the Cathedral was packed.

For information about future events contact www.elycathedral.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Chatteris teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man in his 50s left hospitalised on Christmas day

More than £500 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Horse rider taken to hospital by air ambulance in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Air ambulance lands in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Footage shows ‘best crimbo party ever’ at Mepal Outdoor Centre as 200 ravers gain entry to the abandoned site

A look inside Mepal Outdoor Centre during the event which saw 200 ravers gain entry to the abandoned site. Picture(s): FACEBOOK

Stunning photos taken by Wisbech woman show the Royal Family greeting guests at Sandringham

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

Two drivers hospitalised with serious injuries after crash on Knight’s End Road in March

Two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Knights End Road in March on December 27. Picture: FENLAND POLICING/FACEBOOK.

Horse rider taken to hospital by air ambulance in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Air ambulance lands in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists