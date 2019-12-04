Advanced search

From Cheap Flights to the NSFW Christmas song… Fascinating Aïda are on tour this winter

PUBLISHED: 15:54 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 04 December 2019

At last! Cabaret group Fascinating Aida are on tour this winter season. Picture: Supplied/Johnny Boylan

You may have heard their slightly 'off piste' Christmas song and now you can see Fascinating Aïda on stage this winter season.

The cabaret group, made up of Dillie Keane, Adele Anderson and Liza Pulman are coming to the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall for a four-week stint.

Dillie founded Fascinating Aïda in 1983 and was joined by key writing partner Adèle in 84, since then the group has played in hundreds of theatres around the world.

One organiser said: "Their brand new show will feature a selection of old favourites, songs you haven't heard before and some you wish you'd never heard in the first place.

"There may not be any Dogging, there may be an updated version of their BREXIT song and it's likely that Cheap Flights will be truncated due to new immigration controls.

"But the songs are mostly topical and the glamour remains unstoppable.

"With three Olivier Award nominations and over 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flights and their incredibly rude Christmas song how can you possibly miss them?"

They have made numerous television appearances and radio recordings, released seven CDs, three DVDs, two videos, an autobiography and a songbook.

The group has also been nominated for several awards - Perrier (once), Olivier (3 nominations) and New York Drama desk (3 nominations).

In 2013 they won Best Musical Act in the London Cabaret Awards.

The tour begins on Tuesday, December 10 and runs until Sunday, January 5. Performances are at 7.30pm with Sunday shows at 3.30pm.

Ticket prices start from £22 and can be purchased via: www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/137574-fascinating-aida-201920

