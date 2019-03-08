Video

Gloria Estefan Experience is coming to the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton

The Gloria Estefan Experience comes to Hunstanton's Princess Theatre on Friday August 16.

Experience all the queen Of Latin pop's hits from her career which has included more than 100 million album sales and 26 Grammy Awards.

The show-stopping Latin extravaganza includes a 12 piece band with Cuban themed singers and dancers as well as the most iconic pop songs of the era including Get On Your Feet, Conga, 1-2-3, Rhythm Is Gonna Get You and Dr Beat.

Do not miss the debut of the biggest Latin show ever to tour the UK.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £24 per person. Book in advance online.