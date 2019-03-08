Advanced search

Video

Gloria Estefan Experience is coming to the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton

PUBLISHED: 12:06 03 August 2019

The Gloria Estefan Experience comes to Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre on Friday August 16.

The Gloria Estefan Experience comes to Hunstanton's Princess Theatre on Friday August 16.

Archant

The Gloria Estefan Experience comes to Hunstanton's Princess Theatre on Friday August 16.

Experience all the queen Of Latin pop's hits from her career which has included more than 100 million album sales and 26 Grammy Awards.

You may also want to watch:

The show-stopping Latin extravaganza includes a 12 piece band with Cuban themed singers and dancers as well as the most iconic pop songs of the era including Get On Your Feet, Conga, 1-2-3, Rhythm Is Gonna Get You and Dr Beat.

Do not miss the debut of the biggest Latin show ever to tour the UK.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £24 per person. Book in advance online.

Most Read

Three dead in collision at roundabout that caused major road closure for 10 hours in Peterborough

Three dead after Frank Perkins A1139 RTC. A1139, Peterborough Tuesday 30 July 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘We ask people to have respect as he is in a crisis’: Family of ‘hardworking’ man rescued from the river in March speak about their distress

Family of man rescued from river in March say he 'self destructed'. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

87-year-old March mugging victim tells family she’s a ‘tough old bird’ as alleged attacker appears in court following CCTV appeal

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman in West End, March. he has also been charged with two other offences. Picture; GOOGLE

Emergency services at river in March after man jumps off town bridge into the water - he is thought to be safe

Family of man rescued from river in March say he 'self destructed'. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Man in custody after assaulting police officers, paramedic and emergency worker in Chatteris

Fifty-year-old man arrested after Chatteris assaults. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Three dead in collision at roundabout that caused major road closure for 10 hours in Peterborough

Three dead after Frank Perkins A1139 RTC. A1139, Peterborough Tuesday 30 July 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘We ask people to have respect as he is in a crisis’: Family of ‘hardworking’ man rescued from the river in March speak about their distress

Family of man rescued from river in March say he 'self destructed'. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

87-year-old March mugging victim tells family she’s a ‘tough old bird’ as alleged attacker appears in court following CCTV appeal

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman in West End, March. he has also been charged with two other offences. Picture; GOOGLE

Emergency services at river in March after man jumps off town bridge into the water - he is thought to be safe

Family of man rescued from river in March say he 'self destructed'. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Man in custody after assaulting police officers, paramedic and emergency worker in Chatteris

Fifty-year-old man arrested after Chatteris assaults. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Kier not council leader’s favourite contractor as he explains in video inviting residents to meet him at public meeting over Kings Dyke debacle

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has delivered a You Tube video presentation explaining to people of Whittlesey his passion and commitment to get the Kings Dyke project sorted. He will speak at a pubic forum on August 12. Picture; CCC

‘We ask people to have respect as he is in a crisis’: Family of ‘hardworking’ man rescued from the river in March speak about their distress

Family of man rescued from river in March say he 'self destructed'. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Gloria Estefan Experience is coming to the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton

The Gloria Estefan Experience comes to Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre on Friday August 16.

Two arrests in Wisbech after spate of 26 burglaries in four months

Two arrests in Wisbech after spate of 26 burglaries in four months. Pictured is Holmes Drive. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Fund raising page hits its £2,500 target and will support grieving family of teenager who died after falling from car

Friends posted a photo of John 'Dave' King to a gofundme page to help pay for his funeral after the teenager died following an incident at Ely earlier in the week. Picture: gofundme
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists