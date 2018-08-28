Blonde bombshell Miz Cracker of Ru Paul’s Drag Race to perform at Cambridge LGBT night

Miz Cracker of Ru Paul's Drag race is coming to Vinyl Nightclub in Cambridge for an LGBT night. Archant

Expect glittering entertainment when RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Miz Cracker comes to Vinyl night club in Cambridge.

The New York drag queen will perform and pose for photos in a meet and greet afterwards at the club on Tuesday February 12.

Miz Cracker is visiting the city as part of a 21-date tour across the UK and Ireland.

Stephen Sullivan, head promotor of the Glitterbomb brand, said: “We are hugely excited to be welcoming Miz Cracker to Cambridge to be a part of our LGBT+ club night.

“We know she’s going to put on an incredible show!”

Miz Cracker became a firm fan favourite when she appeared on Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race last year, eventually finishing fifth overall. With her trademark quick wit and intellect, she not only performs in drag but is also a published article writer for US publications Vice and Slate.

Drag daughter of legendary New York artist Bob The Drag Queen, she is taking the world by storm.

Glitterbomb is a national LGBT+ club brand that runs regular sessions at Vinyl featuring drag queens, dancers and themed events.

Miz Cracker will be performing, talking to the crowd and posing for meet and greet pictures when she takes to the stage.

Tickets start from £8