Nile Rodgers & CHIC back at Newmarket to headline Summer Saturday Live

PUBLISHED: 12:25 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 29 January 2019

Nile Rodgers and Chic will be headlining Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses.

Supplied via Chuff Media

Supplied via Chuff Media

After a storming set at Newmarket last year, Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be returning to the famous racecourse to headline this year’s Summer Saturday Live concert.

The Jockey Club Live presents the legendary Nile Rodgers at Newmarket Racecourses on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist will headline the family-friendly Summer Saturday Live event at the July Course.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “Nile Rodgers and CHIC were one of our most popular acts, so we are delighted to be welcoming them back to our Summer Saturday Live event this year.

“Remember to pack your dancing shoes, this is a performance you won’t want to miss.”



Nile Rodgers’ track record is truly exceptional.

As the co-founder of CHIC, Rodgers generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak, sparked the advent of hip-hop with Good Times, and won CHIC 11 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations.

His production work includes David Bowie’s Lets Dance album, Upside Down and I’m Coming Out for Diana Ross, and Material Girl and Like A Virgin for Madonna.

Records Nile has been associated with have sold over 300 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide, while his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Sigala, Disclosure and Sam Smith reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Releasing their ninth studio album It’s About Time last year, the band once again worked with the cream of the crop of the current music stars ranging from Mura Masa and Stefflon Don to Lady Gaga.

Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses is a day for the whole family, with Nile Rodgers & CHIC taking to the stage in the afternoon.

There will be reduced priced children’s tickets aged five to 15 available when accompanied by a responsible adult of 18 or over, with children aged four and under entitled to free admission.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC join the previously announced headliners of Newmarket Nights – Madness (Friday, June 21), Thriller Live (Friday, July 18), Rudimental (DJ Set, Friday, July 29) and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra (Friday, August 2).

Tickets for Nile Rodgers will be on sale at 8am on Thursday, January 31 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a pre-sale available to customers from noon on Tuesday, January 29.

Tickets are priced starting at £29 adult, and £15 child (5-15 years).

