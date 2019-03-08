new

Popstar Lee Brennan of 911 fame talks tour banter ahead of The Boys Are Back reunion in Cambridge

An explosive mix of 90s nostalgia is set for Cambridge when boybands 911, Five, Damage and A1 reunite to play their biggest hits. 911's Lee Brennan spoke to the Cambs Times. Picture: HUSH PR Archant

An explosive mix of 90s nostalgia is set for Cambridge when boybands 911, Five, Damage and A1 reunite to play their biggest hits.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Boys Are Back Tour 2020 will see the groups join forces to perform an unforgettable night of action-packed pop classics at the Corn Exchange on March 16.

911's Lee Brennan spoke to Cambs Times reporter Clare Butler about what to expect on the 35-date UK tour and how Take That's reunion sparked an interest in them.

The 45-year-old said: "I know the other bands so well so for us to be together at different venues across the UK will be a right laugh, in fact, it will be chaos.

"We want to fit in as many songs as we can, so we will be doing a medley then everyone will have a chance to hear their favourite.

"We've played Cambridge a few times back in the day, and Jimmy doesn't live too far away, so it will be nice for him to get the chance to perform nearer to home."

In their five years together, 911 scored ten UK top 10 hits and sold 10 million singles and six million albums worldwide.

In October 2012, it was announced that the band, consisting of members Lee, Jimmy and Spike, would again reunite for the ITV2's The Big Reunion, which led to a UK arena tour.

"I never expected us to get back together, it was just when Take That came back in 2005 and I saw the public reaction I thought something could be possible," Lee said.

"You don't realise how much people love nostalgia.

"It crossed my mind then that maybe in the future we could meet up and that was when ITV approached us for The Big Reunion.

"Initially Spike was unsure, right up until the last minute he took a bit of persuading, but now there's no regrets at all.

"The Big Reunion changed my life big time, it did a lot for me and the boys which has led us to incredible things the past few years."

In recent weeks the group have been on a headline tour across Malaysia, performing sell-out shows with hits including Bodyshakin', A Little Bit More, The Journey and Don't Make Me Wait.

Lee continued: "Bodyshakin is definitely the fan favourite, I love to see their reaction when that starts playing.

"But for me, Don't Make Me Wait is special because it was our first top ten hit.

"Malaysia was our first headline show for 20 years and everyone knew the words and dance moves to our songs.

"It was also the first time we played the full version of The Journey in 15 years and that song is really personal to me."

The band will be jetting out to Ibiza in October for one last overseas show before concentrating on promotion for The Boys Are Back Tour.

"When people see all the bands back together, it reminds them of their younger days," Lee added.

"It's a chance to catch up with friends from the past, have a drink and have a fun night out."

Tickets for The Boys Are Back Tour are available from £26 at bit.ly/TheBoysAreBackUK