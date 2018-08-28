Advanced search

Spirit of the Dance comes to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange stage

PUBLISHED: 10:20 19 January 2019

spirit

spirit

Archant

Described as explosive, breathtaking and spectacular, international hit Spirit of the Dance comes to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Wednesday January 30.

Celebrating its record-breaking 20 year anniversary as one of the most successful dance shows ever, it has been seen by more than 30 million people in 20 countries.

Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy, the explosive and powerful show combines heart-pounding Irish dance with the sensual Latino rhythms of flamenco and red hot salsa in a thrilling production of strength and passion.

The world champion dancers of the Irish International Dance Company sound like a runaway express train and their frenzied skill and military precision sends shivers down your spine.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £28.50 per person, can be booked online.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

Three March businesses were targeted by suspected thieves over the weekend - Spoilt Rotten (pictured) had their door kicked in, Reavive had cash stolen and Tanique had two men attempt to steal their cash pot. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

#includeImage($article, 225)

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

#includeImage($article, 225)

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Spirit of the Dance comes to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange stage

spirit

The Romans are coming to Ely Museum

Romans Day at Ely Museum in January 2018. Picture: MICHAEL ROUSE.

Barclays Bank to close in Whittlesey and Chatteris after decline in customers and increase in online banking users

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Askham Grove qualify as finalists for top award at prestigious healthcare design ceremony

Askham Grove in Doddington has qualified as finalists for a top award at a prestigious healthcare design ceremony. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cornerstone Practice in March to offer evening and weekend appointments

Ninety thousand extra evening and weekend GP appointments are being made available to Cambridgeshire patients – including at the Cornerstone Practice in March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists