Folk and blues musician Sunjay will perform at March Library on Friday March 22. Paul Ward

The concert comes ahead of the April release of his new album, Mean & Ugly, which is his first to include original material in four years/

Recorded near his hometown of Stourbridge, it features long-time producer and multi-instrumentalist Eddy Morton, drummer Darren Barnes, bassist Ian Jennings (Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck), Katriona Gilmore, and special guest Dan Walsh.

The new record showcases Sunjay’s trademark blues with a modern-day twist - tinged with elements of folk and country.

The concert starts at 7.15pm and tickets cost £7 for adults, £5 for students and concessions, and £4 for children.