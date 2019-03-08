Advanced search

Simply The Best Tina Turner tribute is coming to rock Key Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:28 26 October 2019

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s favourite Tina Turner spectacular…. aka Justine Riddoch and her talented cast when they bring Totally Tina to the Key Theatre in Peterborough on Saturday November 2.

Archant

Voted the UK's top Tina Turner tribute for the past six years, Totally Tina comes to the Key Theatre in Peterborough on Saturday November 2.

Described as a spectacular, energetic recreation and probably the closest thing you'll get to a live Tina concert, the show is a sparkling mix of nostalgia and surprise featuring all the hits, her best loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

The performance will have you feeling like the queen of rock 'n' roll is back in front of you, strutting her stuff on the most famous legs in show business.

Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back, It's Only Rock and Roll and The Bitch is Back have been added to a set which includes Proud Mary, Private Dancer and everybody's favourite, Simply The Best.

The show starts at 7.30pm and £25 tickets can be booked online.

