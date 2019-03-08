Acoustic guitar music in an intimate setting at March Town Hall

The eighth annual Under The Bridge concert at March Town Hall takes place on Saturday October 26.

Performances come from guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer Ken Nicol whose music covers blues and rock and takes in folk, jazz and ragtime.

Then there's guitarist Phil Hare and Martin Sumpton, who is a guitarist and folk singer. There will also be some surprise guests.

Stephanie Hare, organiser, said: "This promises to be an outstanding concert showcasing the best of acoustic guitar music from the UK."

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. The concert in the Skoulding Suite is expected to end at 10.45pm.

Tickets, £10 each, are available from Paninis on Market Place, or www.wegottickets.com or by calling 01354 651396.