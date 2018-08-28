Advanced search

Wisbech Music Society to host an evening of Gilbert and Sullivan

PUBLISHED: 14:57 19 January 2019

Tim Hurst-Brown and Peter Hewitt will share a musical history of Gilbert and Sullivan's Savoy Operas on February 8.

Tim Hurst-Brown and Peter Hewitt will share a musical history of Gilbert and Sullivan's Savoy Operas on February 8.

Archant

Wisbech Music Society will host an evening of Gilbert and Sullivan on February 8.

Tim Hurst-Brown and Peter Hewitt will share a musical history of the Savoy Operas when they perform in the Russell Hall of Wisbech Grammar School.

Since 1945, Wisbech Music Society has organised concerts by small groups of musicians and soloists at various venues around the town.

There is an average of three concerts a season which aim to cater for a reasonably wide range of tastes and to cover a number of musical genres from the medieval to the modern.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets – which cost £10 for adults and £7 for concessions – will be available on the door or in advance from Fraser Dawbarns, 1-3 York Row.

For more information call William Morris on 01945 463230.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

Three March businesses were targeted by suspected thieves over the weekend - Spoilt Rotten (pictured) had their door kicked in, Reavive had cash stolen and Tanique had two men attempt to steal their cash pot. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

#includeImage($article, 225)

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

#includeImage($article, 225)

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Rural business opportunities available in Fenland farms

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Acoustic soul music from Stuart Barbour as After Hours Live returns to Wisbech

After Hours Live is back in Wisbech on Friday February 1 with Stuart Barbour who will play acoustic soul music. Picture: THE KING'S CHURCH WISBECH.

March Society members enjoy their annual ‘Magnificent and Incredible Quiz’

March Society members enjoyed an informative evening stroll around the town's conservation areas in August 2018. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

Witchford company helps to develop software that will ‘minimise the amount of unused or wasted oxygen purchased by hospitals’

Linde’s LIV IQ smart cylinder system allows hospital staff to remotely track the current contents for example of multiple mobile oxygen cylinders (as shown here) as patients requiring oxygen therapy move around from one department to another. It also indicates how long the reserves will last – to the nearest minute

Hundreds raised for Magpie Centre by Upwell’s Greenfinger Gardening Club

Susie Haynes (right) of the Greenfingers Gardening Club presenting Rosie O'Grady (left) of the Magpie Centre with a £650 cheque. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists