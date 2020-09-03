Famous faces hold car boot sale in Cambridgeshire for show on Netflix

Five celebrities raided their homes to sell items at a Cambridgeshire car boot sale for a TV show now available to watch on Netflix.

Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton filmed ‘Star Boot Sale’ at Huntingdon Racecourse’s weekly car boot.

The five-episode series was originally aired on Channel 4 in 2018 but it is now available to watch on Netflix as part of their new monthly additions.

The comedian, reality TV star, presenter, model and pop star bargain with punters in a bid to sell their unwanted items to raise cash for charity.

Episode one follows I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here star Joe Pasquale who can be seen mid-episode buying two of his own DVDs from another seller.

Each celebrity pitched up at the Thrapston Road site in Brampton in 2018 and paid their entry fee in colourful star-studded vans full of their sale items.

Channel 4 originally commissioned 20 half-hour episodes of Star Boot Sale.

Sam Grace, director of programmes at producers Boomerang, said: “It’s amazing what’s lurking in celebrities’ closets.

“This is the show that will reveal all.

“We can’t wait to invite some much-loved personalities to wake at the crack of dawn, don their wellies and see what they can rustle up for charity.”

To view the series, sign up for Netflix UK & Ireland at: www.netflix.com/browse

