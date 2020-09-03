Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:01 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 03 September 2020

Celebrities Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton held a car boot at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Celebrities Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton held a car boot at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Five celebrities raided their homes to sell items at a Cambridgeshire car boot sale for a TV show now available to watch on Netflix.

Huntingdon Racecourse weekly car boot sale. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot SaleHuntingdon Racecourse weekly car boot sale. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton filmed ‘Star Boot Sale’ at Huntingdon Racecourse’s weekly car boot.

The five-episode series was originally aired on Channel 4 in 2018 but it is now available to watch on Netflix as part of their new monthly additions.

Star Boot Sale titles. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot SaleStar Boot Sale titles. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

The comedian, reality TV star, presenter, model and pop star bargain with punters in a bid to sell their unwanted items to raise cash for charity.

Episode one follows I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here star Joe Pasquale who can be seen mid-episode buying two of his own DVDs from another seller.

TV presenter Anthea Turner. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot SaleTV presenter Anthea Turner. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Each celebrity pitched up at the Thrapston Road site in Brampton in 2018 and paid their entry fee in colourful star-studded vans full of their sale items.

Channel 4 originally commissioned 20 half-hour episodes of Star Boot Sale.

TV funny man Joe Pasquale. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot SaleTV funny man Joe Pasquale. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Sam Grace, director of programmes at producers Boomerang, said: “It’s amazing what’s lurking in celebrities’ closets.

“This is the show that will reveal all.

Model Nancy Sorrell. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot SaleModel Nancy Sorrell. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

“We can’t wait to invite some much-loved personalities to wake at the crack of dawn, don their wellies and see what they can rustle up for charity.”

To view the series, sign up for Netflix UK & Ireland at: www.netflix.com/browse

Setting up at Huntingdon Racecourse car boot sale. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot SaleSetting up at Huntingdon Racecourse car boot sale. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot SaleMade in Chelsea star Sam Thompson. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Huntingdon Racecourse weekly car boot sale. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot SaleHuntingdon Racecourse weekly car boot sale. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Pop star Michelle Heaton. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot SalePop star Michelle Heaton. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

