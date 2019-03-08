Video

Introducing our new weekly show - Harry and Ben's Entertainment Round-up: Our new showbiz and music web series

Boom! Our new for 2019 web series, Harry Rutter (inset left) and Ben Jolley (inset right) present the Entertainment Round-up. Picture: ITV / ARCHANT / DISNEY ITV / ARCHANT / DISNEY

We would like to introduce our new for 2019 visual journalism project. This is the first show in our venture, Harry and Ben's Entertainment Round-Up.

Airing each week on our titles' websites, the show will feature TV, film, music and concert reviews as well as our personal entertainment recommendations.

In the first episode we discuss the new series of Love Island, the Britain's Got Talent 2019 winner and our new favourite BBC drama.

We also give you the low down on the latest films - showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech - that we have enjoyed watching this week.

To watch the show, simply click the triangle button in the player above - to give us feedback, please email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call us on: 01354 661955