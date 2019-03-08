Advanced search

Video

Introducing our new weekly show - Harry and Ben's Entertainment Round-up: Our new showbiz and music web series

PUBLISHED: 17:07 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 05 June 2019

Boom! Our new for 2019 web series, Harry Rutter (inset left) and Ben Jolley (inset right) present the Entertainment Round-up. Picture: ITV / ARCHANT / DISNEY

Boom! Our new for 2019 web series, Harry Rutter (inset left) and Ben Jolley (inset right) present the Entertainment Round-up. Picture: ITV / ARCHANT / DISNEY

ITV / ARCHANT / DISNEY

We would like to introduce our new for 2019 visual journalism project. This is the first show in our venture, Harry and Ben's Entertainment Round-Up.

Airing each week on our titles' websites, the show will feature TV, film, music and concert reviews as well as our personal entertainment recommendations.

In the first episode we discuss the new series of Love Island, the Britain's Got Talent 2019 winner and our new favourite BBC drama.

We also give you the low down on the latest films - showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech - that we have enjoyed watching this week.

To watch the show, simply click the triangle button in the player above - to give us feedback, please email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call us on: 01354 661955

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman, 29, who hit her friend over the head with hammer EIGHT times is jailed after the ‘terrifying incident’ in Cambridgeshire

A woman who attacked her friend with a hammer outside a Peterborough home has been jailed after the �terrifying attack�. Picture: ARCHANT / FILE (inset)

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman, 29, who hit her friend over the head with hammer EIGHT times is jailed after the ‘terrifying incident’ in Cambridgeshire

A woman who attacked her friend with a hammer outside a Peterborough home has been jailed after the �terrifying attack�. Picture: ARCHANT / FILE (inset)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Introducing our new weekly show – Harry and Ben’s Entertainment Round-up: Our new showbiz and music web series

Boom! Our new for 2019 web series, Harry Rutter (inset left) and Ben Jolley (inset right) present the Entertainment Round-up. Picture: ITV / ARCHANT / DISNEY

Sugar beet to be used in AD plant near Chatteris as part of expansion allowed by Fenland Council but criticised by Chatteris Town Council

AD plant near Chatteris where an expansion programme has been agreed. The proposals were objected to by Chatteris Town Council but approved by Fenland Council. Picture; PRETORIA ENERGY

Copy of will obtained by Cambs Times shows former mayor Patsy Brewin DID allow home to be sold for development to create scholarships for local students

Brewin Oaks, March, which may be sold for development. It was the home of former mayor Patsy Brewin and there is an application to build 45 homes there. Picture; ARCHANT

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

‘Pop-up’ supper success for Octavia Hill’s Birthplace House in Wisbech with chef Alison Sloan

Pop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists