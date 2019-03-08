Advanced search

Latest The New European

REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained

PUBLISHED: 10:25 26 October 2019

Candice Schuster

REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained. Picture. CANDICE SCHUSTER.

REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained. Picture. CANDICE SCHUSTER.

Archant

Looking for somewhere nice to eat where the kids can use up some of their relentless energy?

REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained. Picture. CANDICE SCHUSTER.REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained. Picture. CANDICE SCHUSTER.

We visited The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub in St Neots - which has an indoor play area for children - and were not disappointed.

The kids were entertained with a 'cookhouse kids' menu which doubles as an activity sheet to start with and a free tub of popcorn.

We skipped starters and went straight onto mains with my son ordering a 'hot dog' which was served with chips and mini corn on the cob - a "20 out of 20 score" in his own words.

I ordered the 'beef and doom bar pie' - beef in a rich doom bar sauce served with mash and butter green beans; it was absolutely gorgeous, I could not fault it.

You may also want to watch:

My partner ordered the 'chicken and half rack of ribs' - grilled chicken breast and a half rack of ribs glazed in BrewDog Punk IPA BBQ sauce served with sweet potato fries, coleslaw and salad; his only suggestion was that extra sauce with the meal would have been an added bonus.

We topped off our meals with an 'indulgent chocolate cake' served warm with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream, which was delicious, and a 'funny face sundae' - a create your own funny face with vanilla ice cream, strawberry lace, chocolate beans, marshmallows and a wafer cone.

We ended the lunch with an hour in the soft play area, which is so reasonably priced it warrants a trip to the play area itself.

All in all a great afternoon spent with the family. We would thoroughly recommend.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Former landlord Chris Kirby couldn’t bear to see his old pub going to ‘rack and ruin’ so he’s taken it back on and opens tonight

New owners Chris Kirby and Darren Mundy hope to transform The Cock Inn into a �proper entertainment venue� with live bands and DJs. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

March woman behind bars for stealing £10,000 from elderly couple - she was caught spending cash on scratch cards and gambling vouchers

Deborah Green, of Deerfield Road, March, stole more than £10,000 from a vulnerable elderly couple and spent the cash on scratch cards and gambling vouchers. The 56-year-old has been jailed for two years. Picture: POLICE.

Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in ‘serious condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest in March

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Former landlord Chris Kirby couldn’t bear to see his old pub going to ‘rack and ruin’ so he’s taken it back on and opens tonight

New owners Chris Kirby and Darren Mundy hope to transform The Cock Inn into a �proper entertainment venue� with live bands and DJs. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

March woman behind bars for stealing £10,000 from elderly couple - she was caught spending cash on scratch cards and gambling vouchers

Deborah Green, of Deerfield Road, March, stole more than £10,000 from a vulnerable elderly couple and spent the cash on scratch cards and gambling vouchers. The 56-year-old has been jailed for two years. Picture: POLICE.

Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in ‘serious condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest in March

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Cambs Times

Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock to launch challenge at Wisbech school

Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock will attend a Wisbech primary school to encourage children to jog for 15 minutes everyday. Picture: SAM RUDDOCK FACEBOOK

Head Fen Country Retreat is a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside. Picture: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

Meet the Fenland nominees up in this year’s Living Sport awards

Three nominees for categories in the Living Sport Sports Awards 2019 are from the Fens � here�s who they are. Picture: File/ARCHANT

Fire ravaged home in March to be replaced if Fenland Council agrees

Flashback to April when this home in Church Street, March, was destroyed by fire. Now an application is before Fenland District Council to put a new home on the site. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Help Speedy to start rebuilding his life’ - family appeals for help as Chatteris man prepares to return home after Christmas Day assault

Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists