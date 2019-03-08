REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained

Looking for somewhere nice to eat where the kids can use up some of their relentless energy?

We visited The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub in St Neots - which has an indoor play area for children - and were not disappointed.

The kids were entertained with a 'cookhouse kids' menu which doubles as an activity sheet to start with and a free tub of popcorn.

We skipped starters and went straight onto mains with my son ordering a 'hot dog' which was served with chips and mini corn on the cob - a "20 out of 20 score" in his own words.

I ordered the 'beef and doom bar pie' - beef in a rich doom bar sauce served with mash and butter green beans; it was absolutely gorgeous, I could not fault it.

My partner ordered the 'chicken and half rack of ribs' - grilled chicken breast and a half rack of ribs glazed in BrewDog Punk IPA BBQ sauce served with sweet potato fries, coleslaw and salad; his only suggestion was that extra sauce with the meal would have been an added bonus.

We topped off our meals with an 'indulgent chocolate cake' served warm with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream, which was delicious, and a 'funny face sundae' - a create your own funny face with vanilla ice cream, strawberry lace, chocolate beans, marshmallows and a wafer cone.

We ended the lunch with an hour in the soft play area, which is so reasonably priced it warrants a trip to the play area itself.

All in all a great afternoon spent with the family. We would thoroughly recommend.