Steve Borrett’s first novel ‘New Horizons - A Mayson Edmundson Adventure’ will be published under the pen name SteVie May on September 30. Archant

A Cambridgeshire man will publish his first novel - which he describes as a “science fiction book with a twist” - having been inspired by his interest in space exploration.

The writer, who spent five years living in Soham until 2017, said: “I’ve always had an interest in reading and my work in government service required a fair bit of report writing, so I had harboured thoughts of writing a book for a while.

“But it was only when I took early retirement in 2016 that I had the time to think seriously about writing a novel.”

The book, which features specific references to Queen Adelaide, has two separate themes - “odd numbered chapters are science fiction and even numbered are tales of a group of Year 7 pupils,” Steve said, adding that “the two themes may or may not be linked.

“The book begins with one of the central characters, Mayson Edmundson, enjoying a journey through space when he realises someone is tracking his movements.

“We then follow Mayson’s perilous journey through the outer reaches of the solar system as he conceals his trail from a wicked race of reptilian humanoids.

“Concurrently, or maybe not, follow the hilarious travails of a group of Year 7 pupils at their new school, and enjoy the sights and sounds of Bury St Edmunds, including The Grey Lady and the Abbey Gardens, before having a driving lesson with the wolf man, hear about the green children of Woolpit and take some tips on how to sink a barge (with Cambridge Fish Preservation Angling Society).

“And finally, however unlikely it may seem, ponder how these two separate stories may or indeed may not be linked.

Steve, who is married with a son, daughter, two step daughters and nine grandchildren, already has an idea for a second novel.