REVIEW: A modern makeover and delicious food at The Brampton Mill

REVIEW: A modern makeover and delicious food at The Brampton Mill. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY.

The Brampton Mill might be a 500-year-old building but thanks to a stylish refurbishment it’s been transformed into a modern masterpiece – though still maintaining its traditional character thanks to a fully functioning mill wheel and low-beamed ceilings.

Stepping inside, the bar and restaurant feels a lot bigger and more open than before, though still homely and cosy thanks to soft carpets, warm lighting, nature photos and modern decor.

Statement chairs with floral patterns really set the bar area off and instantly attract attention. The wine wall, meanwhile, is a neat addition while the quirky feature walls (one covered in orange flowers, another decorated like a green forest) dotted throughout the building add a splash of autumnal colour.

The Mill Room, out the back, is a worthwhile addition to the building that can be hired for parties and other events…

With the option of outside dining in the daytime – offering picturesque riverside views – it’s not hard to see why the restaurant has been a hub of the local community for many years.

Thanks to its idyllic location, the pub - located just outside Huntingdon - is also a popular spot for walkers looking to follow the river Great Ouse.

The food, meanwhile, is delicious and faultless: for starters, the baked mushroom is a great option for veggies while the squid comes with lemon and dip. The carne sharer is full of flavour and worth it for the crispy shredded beef alone – a real highlight of the meal. As for main courses, the steak is perfectly tender and accompanied by rustic wedge-like chunky chips. A great choice for vegans, meanwhile, is the plant based burger.

Those with a sweet tooth will love the chocolate brownie and melting chocolate and peanut bomb – the reveal of a sweet sticky toffee centre is made for Instagram. Then there’s the apple and blackberry crumble, served in a pan, which is big enough for two to share.

In terms of presentation, there’s a real attention to detail for each course. Overall, a meal and drinks at The Brampton Mill would be a perfect treat for any special occasion.

The Brampton Mill re-opened to members of the public on February 16.

To book a table visit www.thebramptonmill.co.uk

